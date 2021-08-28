Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Ascension materials for The Catch polearm revealed

Genshin Impact version 2.1 is coming in a few days. To keep fans interested, miHoYo releases information each day regarding new characters, weapons and mechanisms until the day of maintenance arrives.

Today, Genshin Impact announced 'Weapon Overview Part 1'. The post mentioned four new weapons: Engulfing Lightning, Luxurious Sea-Lord, "The Catch" and Predator.

The overview itself did not describe in further detail the materials needed to upgrade each weapon. However, leaks have already revealed the necessary ascension materials for all of them. For example, here are the items required to ascend one of the new weapons: The Catch.

Hello Travelers~! Today, Paimon wants to introduce you to the brand-new weapons that will be appearing in Version 2.1 Wishes and events! Come on, let's take a look~



Ascension materials for The Catch in Genshin Impact

The Catch is an excellent weapon for Raiden Shogun (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Catch and its refinement materials can be obtained by exchanging a fish at the Inazuma Fighting Association. This polearm will be exceptionally suitable for Raiden Shogun when she is released in Genshin Impact version 2.1. Travelers planning to wish for the Electro Archon are recommended to farm the ascension materials for The Catch early on.

Ascension Phase Materials Mora 1 Mask of the Wicked Lieutenant x 3

Spectral Husk x 2

Chaos Gear x 3

5,000 2 Mask of the Tiger's Bite x 3

Spectral Husk x 8

Chaos Gear x 12

15,000 3 Mask of the Tiger's Bite x 6

Spectral Heart x 6

Chaos Axis x 6

20,000 4 Mask of the One-Horned x 3

Spectral Heart x 9

Chaos Axis x 12

30,000 5 Mask of the One-Horned x 6

Spectral Nucleus x 6

Chaos Oculus x 9

35,000 6 Mask of the Kijin x 4

Spectral Nucleus x 12

Chaos Oculus x 18

45,000

Weapon Ascension Materials

The domain of Forgery: Sand Burial IV (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of the domain on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

3 Mask of the Wicked Lieutenant

9 Mask of the Tiger's Bite

9 Mask of the One-Horned

4 Mask of the Kijin

Like all other weapons, The Catch requires players to enter a specific domain and obtain weapon ascension materials by completing the stage. The domain is called 'Domain of Forgery', which is located north of Grand Narukami Shrine in Inazuma.

Specific days for masks as rewards in the domain (Image via Genshin Impact)

The masks are set as loot for the domain on specific days. The Domain of Forgery rewards the masks only on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday,

Common materials

Common materials are items that can be dropped by a group of enemies in Genshin Impact. The Catch needs two different common materials: Spectral drops and Chaos drops.

1) Spectral drops

New enemy: Specter in version 2.1 (Image via Genshin Impact)

10 Spectral Husk

15 Spectral Heart

18 Spectral Nucleus

Travelers can gather spectral drops from a new enemy in Genshin Impact version 2.1. Although Specter has three elements: Hydro, Geo and Anemo, these still distribute the same materials when defeated.

For the location, Genshin Impact did not reveal the specific area that could spawn Specter. Still, it can be assumed to be the two new islands in Inazuma: Watatsumi Island and Seirai Island.

2) Chaos drops

Ruin Destroyer, one of the Ruin Sentinel enemies (Image via Genshin Impact)

15 Chaos Gear

18 Chaos Axis

27 Chaos Oculus

The third ascension material for The Catch is the Chaos drops from Ruin Sentinel. There are four types of Ruin Sentinel in Inazuma:

Ruin Cruiser Ruin Destroyer Ruin Defender Ruin Scout

Defeating any of them will provide gamers with the same Chaos drops. This enemy is located all around Inazuma, specifically Araumi, Serpent's Head and Fort Mumei. In addition, players can use the Interactive Map to spot the precise location of Ruin Sentinels and hunt them for the materials.

Genshin Impact version 2.1 is coming in four days, and Travelers, especially those who wish to pull for Raiden Shogun in the first event banner, still have time to farm two of the essential materials for The Catch.

