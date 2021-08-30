Genshin Impact fans are unhappy seeing The Unforged & The Bell in the next weapon banner alongside Raiden Shogun (Baal)

With miHoYo finally revealing the details for the character and weapons banner for the Genshin Impact update 2.1, the community isn’t exactly happy with some of the event-exclusive pulls the devs are offering this time around.
While there is a lot of joy and enthusiasm surrounding the release of Raiden Shogun/Baal, Kujou Sera, Kokomi, and Aloy as playable characters, the community is quite disappointed with the weapons banner.
To those unaware, miHoYo has recently tweeted some details regarding the weapons banner that Genshin Impact players can expect in the upcoming event
From the event weapons banner, players will have a higher drop rate for the following weapons:
5-star:
- Engulfing Lightning (Polearm)
- The Unforged (Claymore)
4-Star:
- Lion's Roar (Sword)
- The Bell (Claymore)
- Favonius Lance (Polearm)
- The Widsith (Catalyst)
The primary gripe that the Genshin Impact community has is with The Unforged and The Bell, the two claymores that will have a higher drop rate in the banner. And the reasons behind their complaints are quite varied.
While some users expected the Vortex Vanquisher to finally make another appearance, others felt that, as Teyvat was going to have two new bow users in the form of Kujou Sera and Aloy, the new banner should have introduced some new bows.
Genshin Impact fans are not happy with 2.1 update weapons banner
There are a lot of Genshin Impact players who run Zhongli/Morax in their team compositions, and getting their hands on some Vortex Vanquishers has been their dream for quite some time now.
The Vortex Vanquisher polearm is the “Best in Slot” weapon for Zhongli, who did get a rerun banner some time ago, but the weapon did not. This was one of the reasons why many felt that the Vanquisher would finally get another banner run, as it has been so long since the last one.
Another section of the community believes that as two new bow users are getting added to the game, the new weapons banner should have at least featured a new bow.
Having a banner that features two claymores is not something Genshin Impact players were expecting as no new claymore users are being released in 2.1.
However, on the other side of the argument, many find sense in having the claymores in the new banner. This section of the community feels that after the Xinyan banner, allowing users to get their hands on The Unforged will let them create an incredible support character for the party as the weapon is much more reliable than the WGS.