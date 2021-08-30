Genshin Impact fans are unhappy seeing The Unforged & The Bell in the next weapon banner alongside Raiden Shogun (Baal)

With miHoYo finally revealing the details for the character and weapons banner for the Genshin Impact update 2.1, the community isn’t exactly happy with some of the event-exclusive pulls the devs are offering this time around.

While there is a lot of joy and enthusiasm surrounding the release of Raiden Shogun/Baal, Kujou Sera, Kokomi, and Aloy as playable characters, the community is quite disappointed with the weapons banner.

To those unaware, miHoYo has recently tweeted some details regarding the weapons banner that Genshin Impact players can expect in the upcoming event

Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rate for Engulfing Lightning (Polearm) and The Unforged (Claymore)！



From the event weapons banner, players will have a higher drop rate for the following weapons:

5-star:

Engulfing Lightning (Polearm)

The Unforged (Claymore)

4-Star:

Lion's Roar (Sword)

The Bell (Claymore)

Favonius Lance (Polearm)

The Widsith (Catalyst)

The primary gripe that the Genshin Impact community has is with The Unforged and The Bell, the two claymores that will have a higher drop rate in the banner. And the reasons behind their complaints are quite varied.

While some users expected the Vortex Vanquisher to finally make another appearance, others felt that, as Teyvat was going to have two new bow users in the form of Kujou Sera and Aloy, the new banner should have introduced some new bows.

Genshin Impact fans are not happy with 2.1 update weapons banner

I can't believe the unforged gets a rerun before vortex vanquisher pls I just want the sexy polearm — kaizen 👹 (@kaizen1k) August 30, 2021

Fr, they probably punching the air rn lmao. — 🦑 Mafuyu 🦑 (@MafuBeidou) August 30, 2021

There are a lot of Genshin Impact players who run Zhongli/Morax in their team compositions, and getting their hands on some Vortex Vanquishers has been their dream for quite some time now.

hey its coming soon man we just gotta hope and pray lmao



also are you gonna stop making these after it comes back — stylinlancer18 (@stylinlancer18) August 30, 2021

The Vortex Vanquisher polearm is the “Best in Slot” weapon for Zhongli, who did get a rerun banner some time ago, but the weapon did not. This was one of the reasons why many felt that the Vanquisher would finally get another banner run, as it has been so long since the last one.

This is absolutely horrendous.



Watch me pull 53 Bells and 61 Favonius Lances 😜😜

(I don't use either of them)



And the fucking Unforged is like barely useful 😭 https://t.co/oLEtwpFwjc — BAAL COME HOME || #BlackLivesMatter (@Yujo080) August 30, 2021

1) WGS is in standard. Don't even need to be a whale to have it

2) the unforged powercreeps wgs as long as you have a shield(zhongli, diona, CRYSTALLIZE)

3) the unforged is a limited weapon. That's 2 limited weapons in one banner

4) if you whaled, chances are you already have wgs — Val (@valoryeet) August 30, 2021

Another section of the community believes that as two new bow users are getting added to the game, the new weapons banner should have at least featured a new bow.

Having a banner that features two claymores is not something Genshin Impact players were expecting as no new claymore users are being released in 2.1.

But WGS has a 30% Threshold for passive activatiom, meaning vs azdaha or tankier enemies and bosses its worse flatly. However, it buffs your entire team so its better for support.

Do not sleep on Unforged, its a great weapon. — Bardo (@Tipicalistic) August 30, 2021

I personally don’t like it because it’s ugly — kokusei (@rott3nxorange) August 30, 2021

However, on the other side of the argument, many find sense in having the claymores in the new banner. This section of the community feels that after the Xinyan banner, allowing users to get their hands on The Unforged will let them create an incredible support character for the party as the weapon is much more reliable than the WGS.

