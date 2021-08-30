Genshin Impact 2.1 update: Release time, new islands, weapons, Baal banner, new monsters, and more

Genshin Impact's recent post in HoYoLab, "Version Update Notice," revealed many new additions in the upcoming 2.1 updates, from the update schedule to adjustments and optimizations in the game.

To be more precise, the devs explained how to enter the novel islands, the new weapons, the next character banner and listed out all the new monsters in version 2.1, "Floating World Under the Moonlight," update notice.

Version 2.1 "Floating World Under the Moonlight" Update Notice



Our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.



Genshin Impact 2.1 update for Inazuma

Arrives on September 1

The first information included in the version update notice is the update schedule. The maintenance is set to begin at 06:00 am on September 1 (UTC +8). The update is estimated to take up to five hours to complete.

After the maintenance ends, Travelers will get 300 Primogems as compensation.

Two new islands in Inazuma

Seirai Island on the left, Watatsumi Island on the right (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact confirmed two new islands would be added to the Inazuma region right after the version 2.1 update.

The two areas are called Seirai Island and Watatsumi Island. The former is known for its constant violent storms. In addition, residents of Inazuma wouldn't dare to set foot on the location because of its menacing vibe.

In contrast, Watatsumi Island is recognized as a fantasy world by Genshin Impact fans because of how unique and vibrant it is. Furthermore, this area is related to Sangonomiya Kokomi and is home to the resistance forces, as she is the leader of said army.

Four new weapons in Genshin Impact 2.1

Four new weapons will be added in version 2.1 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact will include four new weapons in the next update.

5-star polearm: Engulfing Lightning 5-star catalyst: Everlasting Moonglow 4-star polearm: "The Catch" 4-star claymore: Luxurious Sea-Lord

Both 5-star weapons can only be obtained by wishing on the Event Wish Banner "Epitome Invocation." However, gamers can get the 4-star claymore and polearm by completing an event and exchanging an item at the Inazuma Fishing Association, respectively.

Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rate for Engulfing Lightning (Polearm) and The Unforged (Claymore)！



Genshin Impact 2.1 banners: Raiden Shogun (Baal) & 4-stars

Raiden Shogun as the promoted 5-star character (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first event banner was confirmed to be Raiden Shogun, one of the four new characters in Genshin Impact. She is a 5-star Electro character wielding a polearm.

In addition, Genshin Impact also revealed three 4-star characters that will also receive a drop-rate boost in the banner. One of the 4-stars is Kujou Sara, also a new character alongside Baal. The other two are Sucrose and Xiangling.

New monster and boss

Four new enemies are introduced in the notice to be included in Genshin Impact version 2.1.

Signora Hydro Hypostasis Thunder Manifestation Specter

Signora, the Eighth of the Fatui harbingers (Image via Genshin Impact)

Signora was leaked as the new Weekly Boss in Genshin Impact version 2.1. Her drop materials are necessary for upgrading all of the new character's talent, especially Raiden Shogun.

Hydro Hypostasis drops material for Sangonomiya Kokomi (Image via Genshin Impact)

Hydro Hypostasis is a new enemy in the Hypostases types, leaving Dendro as the last element. This cube-like enemy will drop the ascension materials needed for the Hydro character, Sangonomiya Kokomi.

Thunder Manifestation drops ascension materials for Raiden Shogun and Kujou Sara (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact will introduce Thunder Manifestation as the avatar of thunderous indignation. This dangerous thunder creature will drop the essential items to ascend two new Electro characters: Raiden Shogun and Kujou Sara.

Normal enemy Specter in Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last monster is a normal enemy called Specter. It is not a boss or weekly boss like the previous enemies. Instead, this floating creature can be found around Inazuma for its Spectral drops, useful for ascending weapons such as The Catch.

The last Archon Quest for Inazuma in version 2.1

Archon Quest: Omnipresence Over Mortal (Image via Genshin Impact)

The new Archon Quest 'Omnipresence Over Mortals' was confirmed as the final chapter in the version 2.1 update. This information was established in the Chinese stream of the developer preview event for version 2.1 of Genshin Impact.

In the quest, Raiden Shogun will play an essential role while Travelers face her once again in an attempt to change her mind. Genshin Impact players can start this quest by meeting both of the criteria below.

Reach Adventure Rank 30 or above

Complete the Archon Quest: "Chapter 2: Act 2 - Stillness, the Sublimation of Shadow"

Gamers can increase their Adventure Rank by completing daily commissions, clearing domains, completing quests, and exploring the map. It might take time for new players to make it to Adventure Rank 30, but Archon Quest itself is permanently available after the 2.1 updates, so they don't have to worry about missing it.

With the character and weapon banner disclosed, Genshin Impact players can decide whether to pull on them or not. Moreover, the revealed enemies will also prepare gamers to build their character lineup to confront the monsters with their best team.

