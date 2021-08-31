Genshin Impact 2.1 update release date and time for all regions

The 2.1 update to Genshin Impact is coming soon, bringing fresh content and new features to the game.

Aside from the standard banner rotations, the 2.1 update will introduce new islands and enemies in Inazuma. The main storyline of Genshin Impact will also continue among these new islands, wrapping up the Archon Quests in the Electro nation.

Many players have been especially excited for this update, and the waiting time is finally almost over.

Genshin Impact 2.1 update to introduce new content on September 1

The Genshin Impact 2.1 maintenance will begin at 06:00 am on September 1 (UTC +8), as announced by MiHoYo!



Genshin Impact's 2.1 update is scheduled for September 1 at 6:00 am (UTC+8). At this time, the servers will go down for maintenance, which should last about 5 hours. Therefore, Genshin Impact 2.1 will be live again at 11:00 am (UTC+8) on September 1.

Maintenance may end sooner than expected, as it has in some prior updates. Nevertheless, assuming maintenance takes the full estimated time, the Genshin Impact 2.1 release times are listed below for various regions.

Genshin Impact 2.1 update release time for USA, UK, India, Philippines, and Vietnam

USA - 11:00 PM EST (August 31)

UK - 04:00 AM

India - 08:30 AM

Philippines - 11:00 AM

Vietnam - 10:00 AM

Version 2.1 "Floating World Under the Moonlight" Update Notice



Dear Travelers,



Our developers will soon begin performing update maintenance. After this is complete, the game will update to a new version.



To compensate for the server downtime, players will receive 300 Primogems in the in-game mail once the update is live. If maintenance takes longer than expected, players will receive an extra 60 Primogems per hour.

Genshin Impact players must be at least Adventure Rank 5 to receive the 300 free Primogems. The compensation mail expires after 30 days, so players should be sure to claim it when they can.

How to install the Genshin Impact 2.1 Update

Pre-installing version 2.1 (Image via Genshin Impact)

After the maintenance ends, PC gamers can update Genshin Impact from the launcher with the simple “Update” button. Meanwhile, PlayStation users can press the options button, and select “Check for update” with Genshin Impact selected.

Players can take advantage of the pre-installation function to begin playing Genshin Impact as soon as the update is released. This feature is already available and players only need to take the following steps:

Launch Genshin Impact and open the Paimon Menu Navigate to Settings > Others Press the "Pre-Install Now" button at the bottom of the list Select "Confirm" after Genshin Impact details the file size to be pre-installed

The Genshin Impact team has revealed plenty of 2.1 content over the past few weeks. The livestream showcased the upcoming characters, Watatsumi and Seirai Island, the new fishing system and much more.

2.1 checklist!

-Maintenance Primogems 300

-New Islands: Seirai Island Watatsumi Island

-Hydro Hypostasis, Thunder Manifestation, Signora

-Sara + Raiden + Kokomi + Aloy

-Login Event wishes x10

Needless to say, the Genshin Impact community is abuzz in anticipation of the 2.1 update. Apart from the new playable content, players are excited for Genshin Impact’s one-year anniversary that will take place during the 2.1 update.

Rewards will surely come in spades during 2.1, so players should make sure to participate in all the inbound events.

