Genshin Impact 2.1 maintenance will end simultaneously for all players; the essential thing to consider is the difference in timezones.

A new character banner featuring the Raiden Shogun and Kujou Sara will go live at this time. Not only that, but there will also be a weapon banner featuring the Raiden Shogun's signature weapon (Engulfing Lightning). Best of all, the 2.1 update will finally release Watatsumi and Seirai Island.

It's a big update that many Genshin Impact fans are excited about. Unsurprisingly, this means that players are wondering when maintenance will end. Fortunately, Genshin Impact 2.1 maintenance is expected to last roughly five hours.

When does Genshin Impact 2.1 maintenance end?

Genshin Impact 2.1 is a huge update that many players will enjoy (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact 2.1 will begin its maintenance at the same time across several regions. It's vital to note that it will end simultaneously for all of these areas, as the process is expected to last just five hours.

However, maintenance can last longer if technical difficulties arise. In that scenario, Genshin Impact fans will get an extra 60 Primogems every additional hour. Players will receive 300 Primogems at the bare minimum, regardless of whether maintenance finishes early or not.

Genshin Impact 2.1 maintenance timezones

Genshin Impact 2.1 maintenance starts on September 1st, at 6:00 AM (UTC+8).

The game will be playable after 5 hours of maintenance.



Here are the expected release times for different regions!#genshinleaks #baal #thoma #genshintwt #raidenshogun #miHoYo pic.twitter.com/ygIS6PV66Z — Sportskeeda Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpactSK) August 31, 2021

The tweet above alerts players about the official launch timings of Genshin Impact 2.1. Its maintenance begins five hours earlier than the time shown above. Hence, it's a good approximation of when players can expect to play the new update.

It's worth noting that American players will experience the new update on 31 August 2021. Meanwhile, those across the Atlantic Ocean can do the same on 1 September 2021.

The Raiden Shogun's banner also starts at the same time (Image via Genshin Impact)

The following points will let players know when maintenance begins along with expected end timings. The first number is the start of maintenance, and the second number denotes its end.

These are the American timezones (ending on August 31):

12.00pm HST - 5.00pm HST

2.00pm AKST - 7.00pm AKST

3.00pm PST - 8.00pm PST

4.00pm MST - 9.00pm MST

5.00pm CST - 10.00pm CST

6.00pm EST - 11.00pm EST

These are some other relevant timezones (ending on September 1):

11.00pm UTC - 4.00am UTC

3:30am IST - 8.30am IST

6.00am PHT - 11.00am PHT

8.00am AEST - 1.00pm AEST

