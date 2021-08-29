Genshin Impact Welkin Moon Pass vs Double Crystal bonus: Which one is better value for money?

The Welkin Moon Pass is better value for one's money in Genshin Impact when compared to the Double Crystal Bonus.

Genshin Impact has some microtransactions that some players might be interested in. However, not all deals are created equally, especially when it comes to their overall usefulness. A good example is between The Blessing of the Welkin Moon and the Double Crystals bonus.

It's worth noting that this article is geared entirely toward USD. Prices may vary in other regions of the world, which can result in some deals being slightly more cost-effective than others. Also, this article is mostly about how useful the overall packages are in their entirety, rather than what gives more Genesis Crystals.

Genshin Impact: Is the Welkin Moon Pass better value for money than the Double Crystal bonus?

Genshin Impact - Initial Top-Up Bonus Reset



After the Genshin Impact Version 2.1 update, each top-up level of Genesis Crystals in the Crystal Top-Up page will be reset to provide a double bonus for the first top-up.



View details here:https://t.co/gWr0VxDS6e#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/ipgHAXgv9j — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 20, 2021

The 2.1 update is going to bring a lot of changes to the game. One of which is resetting the initial top-up benefit that players would get for a first-time purchase. For example, Genshin Impact players who purchased 6,480 Genesis Crystals for the first time will get 6,480 Crystals again.

This applies to players who bought it back then as well. It's a reset, so Genshin Impact players will get a second chance to get this first-time bonus. However, it's still not cost-efficient compared to the Blessing of the Welkin Moon.

Why the Blessing of the Welkin Moon is more cost-efficient

The Blessing of the Welkin Moon gives Primogems, whereas the Double Crystal bonus doesn't do so directly (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Blessing of the Welkin Moon costs $4.99, and it's a 30-day subscription that gives the players 90 Primogems. They will also get 300 Genesis Crystals immediately. Genesis Crystals can be converted to Primogems in a 1:1 ratio.

Genshin Impact players need to remember that banners don't last for a single day. Banners can last for 3 weeks, and Genshin Impact 2.1 will last for 42 days. Hence, having a Blessing of the Welkin Moon active during that entire period will give the player 3,780 Primogems in total, plus 600 Genesis Crystals.

That would cost the player $9.98. By comparison, the closest equivalent is the second option under the Double Crystal bonus. It costs $4.99, so players will get 300 (plus another 300 as it's a 2x bonus), as well as an extra 30 Genesis Crystals (630 in total).

The Double Crystal bonus is mostly about getting Genesis Crystals, which are less cost-effective for summoning (Image via Genshin Impact)

Getting the same package twice won't give the player another 300 Genesis Crystals, which makes repeated purchases even less worthwhile.

So for $9.98, the Genshin Impact player can get 600 Genesis Crystals and 3,780 Primogems with the Welkin Moon Pass over the course of 42 days. By comparison, $9.98 will give the player 960 Genesis Crystals with the other method.

Even the $4.99 deals slightly favor the Welkin Moon Pass in terms of efficiency. 300 Genesis Crystals and 2,700 Primogems can help a player out with more than just 630 Genesis Crystals. Converting it into primogems will show it's far less efficient for summoning on a banner.

When the Double Crystal Bonus is better

Some examples of the Double Crystal bonus (Image via Genshin Impact)

If the Genshin Impact player needs more Genesis Crystals right away, then the Double Crystal Bonus is better. It gives Genshin Impact players more Genesis Crystals, although significantly fewer Primogems.

This can help players buy either Jean's or Barbara's special outfits slightly faster than through the Welkin Moon Pass. Likewise, players can also buy the more expensive options for far more Genesis Crystals, although this is far more costly (although the Double Crystal Bonuses do apply to all of them).

Likewise, more Genesis Crystals could be helpful for those who want the Starter Supply bundles.

