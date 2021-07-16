Genshin Impact Ayaka: Release date, skills, voice actors, character teaser and more

Three new characters are arriving in Genshin Impact 2.0, and the longest-awaited of them is Kamisato Ayaka, a prominent character in Inazuma.

Ayaka was confirmed to later become a playable character way back in the original beta, and now, the wait is finally almost over. She will soon be released as a 5-star character in an upcoming event banner.

Now, thanks to official media and online confirmation, players can see a lot of glimpses into her backstory.

Also read: 5 things to prepare for in Genshin Impact 2.0 update

When will Ayaka be released in Genshin Impact?

Ayaka description (image via miHoYo)

Ayaka will be released in Genshin Impact on July 21, or July 20 in earlier timezones. This release date will coincide with the 2.0 update launch, as Ayaka’s banner will be the first in the upcoming version.

After such a long wait since her initial confirmation, Travelers will meet Ayaka in an Inazuma quest soon enough. Ayaka fans are now under a week away from meeting the prolific Inazuma native, and hopefully summoning her as well.

Genshin Impact's character teaser for Ayaka

Ayaka describing her upbringing (image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players can learn more about Ayaka from her recent character teaser. Here, Ayaka’s narration reveals her strict, etiquette-focused upbringing and gives insight into her status and responsibilities.

Ayaka is the daughter of the Kamisato Clan, which leads the Yashiro Commission. Shrines, festivals, and other events all fall under the The Yashiro Commission’s management.

Ayaka observing a festival mask (image via miHoYo)

Ayaka, however, clearly doesn’t want to be noticed at a festival mentioned in the character teaser. She’s seemingly well-liked among locals, but she insists on keeping her identity a secret if she goes to the event.

For more insight into the upcoming character, players should watch the full teaser, “Kamisato Ayaka: The Homeward Heron.”

Also read: Best DPS build for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact

Ayaka’s voice actors in Genshin Impact

Kamisato Ayaka’s Japanese voice lines will be voiced by Hayami Saori. She is a very famous voice actor and voices many iconic characters, such as Yukino, Shinobu, and Shiba Miyuki. I am sure many of you that watch anime will find her familiar!!#Ayaka #GenshinImpact #原神 pic.twitter.com/OyKEsFJXSg — Kamisato Ayaka Gallery ! ❄️🎀 (@VeryBerryAyaka) July 9, 2021

Hayami Saori is a prominent voice actor who’s been known for Ayaka’s Japanese dub since the original Genshin Impact beta. Saori has previously bagged noteworthy roles in the Demon Slayer series and A Silent Voice.

She’s also the voice of Shiba Miyuki in the new, ongoing series, Mahouka Koukou no Yuutousei.

Meanwhile, Ayaka's English voice actor is set to be Erica Mendez. She's known for several popular anime voices, including Gon in Hunter x Hunter and Ryūko in Kill la Kill. Now, Genshin Impact players can know Mendez as Ayaka also.

The English voice actor for Ayaka will be none other than Miss Erica Mendez! — Violet Everlast 😷~#KyoAniStrong~💗 (@CKamijan) July 9, 2021

Ayaka’s gameplay in Genshin Impact

MiHoYo has given official confirmation that Kamisato Ayaka will be a Cryo sword-user in Genshin Impact. Thankfully, her kit seems different from any Cryo character in the game thus far.

Ayaka’s Elemental Skill

Ayaka's Elemental Skill in the Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream (image via miHoYo)

Kamisato Art: Hyouka is Ayaka’s confirmed Elemental Skill, and it’s a rather straightforward ability. On a snowflake-shaped emblem, she deals Cryo damage in an AoE, launching enemies.

As usual, players will likely try to create elemental reactions using this ability. Given its large AoE, they should be able to infuse a good amount of enemies with Cryo to assist in a reaction.

Ayaka’s Elemental Burst

Ayaka's Elemental Burst animation in the Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream (image via miHoYo)

With her Elemental Burst, Kamisato Art: Soumetsu, Ayaka creates a “Frostflake Seki no To.” This creation looks like an onslaught of slashing attacks that continuously move forward, dealing Cryo damage as it goes.

When the ability’s duration ends, the Frostflake explodes for more Cryo damage in an AoE.

Like Mona, Ayaka is known to have a unique sprint on top of her elemental abilities. Kamisato Art: Senho allows Ayaka to hide below a sheet of frozen fog while she runs.

When the sprint ends, she infuses nearby enemies with Cryo and her attacks will deal Cryo damage for a brief duration.

Ayaka emerging from her sprint with a frozen trail behind her (image via miHoYo)

Players who want to summon Ayaka should be sure to summon from the first character event banner in version 2.0. Her release date is just days away, so Ayaka fans should take any chance to get Primogems in advance.

Also read: Genshin Impact Free Beidou character event in version 2.0: All you need to know

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul