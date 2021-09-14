Kokomi banner in Genshin Impact: Release date, time, and signature weapon stat leaks

The Genshin Impact 2.1 update will soon introduce Kokomi as a five-star character. Her banner will be released right after Raiden Shogun (Baal). While Kokomi will naturally be the featured five-star in her banner, the featured four-star characters haven't been confirmed yet.

Kokomi is a Hydro Catalyst user like Mona. With her Elemental Skill, she can heal party members effectively. On the flip side, her Elemental Burst deals AoE Hydro DMG and increases ATK.

Hydro characters are already scarce in Genshin Impact, owing to which players are eager to unlock Kokomi. Here's when they can expect Kokomi's banner to arrive alongside the new Epitome Invocation banner.

Release date and time of Kokomi banner in Genshin Impact update 2.1

Kokomi will arrive in Genshin Impact on 21 September 2021, at 6:00 pm UTC+8. The banner will be live till 12 October 2021 at 2:59 pm UTC+8.

Kokomi in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

During these dates, Kokomi will boast high drop rates on the limited time banner in Genshin Impact. Luckily, the game's one-year anniversary will also take place on September 28, and players can expect over 20 free Intertwined Wishes from miHoYo.

Kokomi's signature weapon stats in Genshin Impact

Kokomi's signature weapon is the Fumetsu Gekka/ Everlasting Moonglow. The stats of this weapon have been leaked, but the name is subject to change.

V2.1 Beta - Weapon

Fumetsu Gekka



STC-Z pic.twitter.com/Vo5FebpLq4 — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) July 24, 2021

At Refinement Rank 1 and Lv.1 , the Everlasting Moonglow has a decent 46 Base ATK and a 10% HP sub-stat. This weapon is beneficial for Kokomi because her healing abilities are dependent on her maximum HP.

The passive of the Everlasting Moonglow further provides a healing bonus, and buffs the ATK DMG based on the character's HP. Lastly, it helps in energy regeneration as well.

Naturally, the weapon gets much better at Lv. 90 and Refinement Rank 5, with a massive 609 Base ATK and 49.6% HP sub-stat. The healing bonus also increases to 20%, and the ATK boost is 3% of the character's HP.

It is safe to assume that Kokomi, even when matched with the Everlasting Moonglow, won't be a good damage dealer in Genshin Impact.

Also Read

Having said that, she will be a great healer with a 25% healing bonus, but a 100% decreased Crit Rate. This is undoubtedly an interesting decision by miHoYo, considering that the meta in Genshin Impact is currently Crit Rate.

Genshin Impact fan? Follow our Twitter handle for all the latest news, rumours, leaks, and more!

Edited by Siddharth Satish