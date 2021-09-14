Genshin Impact 2.2 will giveaway free Xinyan, as per leaks

Leaks predict a dungeon-like event called Labyrinth Warriors will arrive in Genshin Impact during version 2.2.
Limited-time events are prone to hand out free rewards in Genshin Impact, and for some players, Labyrinth Warriors’ rewards may be especially enticing. If leaks are correct, players will be able to trade their event currency for a free Xinyan character.
Genshin Impact leakers reveal upcoming Labyrinth Warriors event
A popular leaker, Genshin Intel, claims that the upcoming event will have four different stages, and offer three types of event currency. Allegedly, players will trade two of these currencies for event buffs, while the third will be used in the event shop.
Labyrinth Warriors rewards to include free Xinyan
Event rewards often include Primogems, Mora and other level-up materials. However, Labyrinth Warriors will be yet another event that provides a free character. Leaks claim that players will be able to trade 1000 Aged Tokens for Xinyan.
Genshin Impact hasn’t paid much attention to Xinyan since her release in version 1.2. Consequently, many players are happy to hear that the rock star will get some of the spotlight.
Meanwhile, other players have responded to this news by expressing their disappointment in Xinyan as a playable character.
Admittedly, Xinyan does fall short next to other main DPS characters. With relatively low damage numbers and a shield that’s outclassed by other characters, Xinyan’s never been integral to the Genshin Impact meta.
Regardless, Xinyan’s play style and constant Pyro infusion has captivated some players. Collectors will also want to get their free Xinyan if they haven’t already brought her to C6.
Labyrinth Warriors gameplay
The Labyrinth Warriors event will feature buffs called Shikifuda. Before players embark on one of the event’s stages, they may pick up to three Shikifuda to bring with them. The full list of Shikifuda can be found in Genshin Intel’s tweet below:
Unfortunately, co-op mode won’t be an option in the Labyrinth Warriors event. Players will have to challenge the stages solo, though they will be able to switch out between teams after each stage.
The gameplay in Labyrinth warriors will likely seem familiar to most players, even if it’s a completely new event. Domain-like challenges with special buffs should make for a fairly run-of-the-mill event.
It’s unsure how easy it will be for players to get all the rewards in this event. However, based on past events that awarded free characters, it should be rather easy to pick up Xinyan in Labyrinth Warriors.
