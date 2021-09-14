Brumel Star in Genshin Impact: Stats, passive and more details on Childe's signature bow

According to recent leaks, Genshin Impact will release a new 5-star bow, Brumel Star, in version 2.2.

Brumel Star, also called “Brumal Star” by some sources, is set to be an exciting new weapon in Genshin Impact. As per usual, leakers were the first to give notice of this upcoming weapon.

Leaks have revealed all there is to know about Brumel Star, including its design, passive ability, and stats. Based on the leaks, players can expect this bow to be the new best-in-slot weapon for Tartaglia.

Note: This Genshin Impact article contains information based on leaks/rumors and speculation.

Genshin Impact leakers reveal Brumel Star bow for version 2.2

Brumel Star render (Image via abc64)

The Genshin Impact team has effectively slowed down leaks as of late, but news of the Brumel Star bow has still reached the masses. Though the bow itself is still unconfirmed, leakers have found all of Brumel Star’s gameplay information and renders.

To view the current renders of Brumel Star, both with and without ascension, players can refer to the video below:

Brumel Star stats

At level 90, Brumel Star is predicted to have a base attack stat of 608, which is standard for most 5-star bows in Genshin Impact. Additionally, Brumel Star should provide a 33.1% bonus to CRIT Rate.

idc anymore i WILL get this bow no matter what i will I WILL GET THIS just for childe i will childe u aint gonna use that skyward anymore childe I'LL GIVE THE BEST FOR U I'll get u this fatui bow pic.twitter.com/xd4g8g3omY — zen 𖤐 (@xianshg) September 5, 2021

Childe’s current best-in-slot weapon, Skyward Harp, surpasses the Brumel Star’s base attack with a max of 674, the highest of any bow. However, Brumel Star should have a higher CRIT Rate bonus by an 11% margin. Moreover, the Fatui Harbinger may take a special liking to the upcoming bow’s passive ability.

Brumel Star passive ability

Without refinement, Brumel Star will likely increase Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst damage by 12%. Furthermore, hitting enemies with elemental abilities and normal or charged attacks will create up to four stacks of Byakuya Kyousei. These stacks should buff the user’s ATK by up to 48% at Refinement Level 1.

Leak / Spoiler warning!



v2.2 Bow - Brumel Star upgrade materials pic.twitter.com/OkEZCNusZm — Genshin - Guides  (@WorldOfTeyvat) September 8, 2021

Byakuya Kyousei may seem easy to stack, but there may be a caveat. Honey Hunter claims that stacks from Elemental Skill hits, bursts, normal attacks, and charged attacks will be “counted independently of the others.”

Admittedly, the wording here is rather vague. However, this could imply that players will need to land hits with all four attack types to get the maximum Byakuya Kyousei stacks.

If this interpretation is correct, it may be difficult for most of Genshin Impact’s bow users to stack Byakuya Kyousei. For Childe, however, this may be much easier.

Childe’s melee attacks are still considered normal and charged attacks even though they are byproducts of his Elemental Skill. Also, he can still trigger Elemental Skill damage in his melee stance because of his Riptide Slashes.

Also Read

For Childe mains, the Byakuya Kyousei stacks should compensate for Brumel Star’s lower base attack compared to Skyward Harp. With his Riptide Slashes also buffed via the bow’s passive ability, it’s safe to assume the harbinger will have an awesome new toy soon enough.

Genshin Impact fan? Follow our Twitter handle for all the latest news, rumours, leaks, and more!

Edited by R. Elahi