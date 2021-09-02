Ajax in Genshin Impact: All you need to know about the Harbinger from Fatui

In Genshin Impact, Ajax, now known as Tartaglia or Childe, is a Fatui Harbinger with extraordinary skills in combat.

Childe wasn’t always the warrior he is today. His backstory is much more detailed than the Liyue storyline let on.

Thanks to Genshin Impact’s story pages, players can learn of Childe’s life before he became a Harbinger.

Ajax’s story in Genshin Impact

Childe's profile page in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

As a child, the 11th Fatui Harbinger didn’t have the names “Childe” and “Tartaglia” that he has today. His father named him Ajax after a hero’s tale.

Ajax and his father would often go ice fishing together, cutting into the ice for a fishing spot and tending to their lines. During these family-bonding moments, Ajax’s father would often tell tales of his past adventures. Ajax would take these stories to heart and envision the same lifestyle for himself.

Childe fishing artwork (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

At 14, Ajax left home with just a shortsword and a bag of bread. He wasn’t great in combat at the time, but that was soon to change.

Ajax got lost in a snowy forest and was chased by dangerous animals. As he ran away, he slipped and fell down a crack in the earth. There, Ajax found himself in a dark realm separate from the normal world.

A strange swordswoman in that realm mentored Ajax for three months, forging him into a warrior. Only three days had passed in the real world, but he would return home with a passion for conflict and battle.

Childe describing a future battle with the Traveler (Image via Hollow Wind)

Wherever Ajax went, violence followed. Eventually, his father gave him to the Fatui, hoping military life would ease his temper. However, this didn’t pan out as planned.

Ajax’s ability to dispose of enemy troops while still just a teenager caught the attention of the 5th Harbinger, Pulcinella. The Harbinger made Ajax an official Fatui member, though he had to work his way from the bottom.

Tartaglia and some Fatui members (Image via Hollow Wind)

Ajax defeated powerful enemies in service to the Tsaritsa, and he eventually became the youngest Harbinger in Fatui history. With the new title, he earned the moniker of “Childe” Tartaglia.

At some point in Ajax’s service with the Fatui, the Cryo Archon Tsaritsa gave him his Delusion. The Jester, the first-ever Fatui, pinned an old badge onto him as he swore loyalty to the archon.

Tartaglia in Foul Legacy form having defeated multiple Ruin Guards (Image via Hollow Wind)

Though he’s one of the strongest Harbingers, Tartaglia doesn’t always see eye-to-eye with his peers. The Fatui have a penchant for deceit, while Childe is proud to keep his word. Also, since havoc still follows the 11th Harbinger, the Fatui often send him far away from Snezhnaya to avoid the messy aftermath.

There’s good reason to suspect that Tartaglia will reappear in the Genshin Impact storyline later on. It’s likely that The Traveler will see him again once they reach Scheznaya, which could be years away. Of course, since Childe is often active elsewhere according to Genshin Impact lore, players may see him at any moment.

Also read: Ayato in Genshin Impact: Everything we know so far

Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact for latest news, leaks, rumors and more!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh