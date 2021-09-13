How to obtain the clear water in Genshin Impact: Divine Plant of the Depths guide

Clear water is a quest Item that players need to get in Genshin Impact to complete the 'Divine Plant of the Depths' World Quest.

Granny Komaki, the NPC for the quest, will provide gamers with a Strange Bottle twice. The first bottle can be filled with 'water welling with wishes' from a specific shrine. In the second instance, players need to fill it with clear water from a cave.

Here is how players can obtain clear water and complete the Divine Plant of the Depths in Genshin Impact.

Guide to complete Divine Plant of the Depths in Genshin Impact

Komaki, Bourou Village Elder (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of Granny Komaki on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can start the Divine Plant of the Depths World Quest by interacting with Granny Komaki in Bourou Village, Watatsumi Island. They need to teleport to the waypoint in Bourou Village and head northeast until they see her beside a shrine.

Granny Komaki will then give players the first Strange Bottle for them to fill with water welling with wishes. For the first task, players need to collect water from the Offering Pool on Watatsumi Island's shrine.

How to collect water welling with wishes

Water welling with wishes from the shrine (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of the shrine on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Following the quest navigation will lead players to a shrine near the Statue of the Seven in Watatsumi Island. Players can then use the strange bottle from Komaki to fill it with water welling with wishes from the Offering Pool.

Carry the bottle to the village within the time limit (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once players complete the first task, the next mission will instantly start. They need to carry the water back to the shrine at Bourou Village within two minutes. Note that players can't use any teleport waypoints as it will lead to failure, and they will be required to restart the task.

Players can still leisurely complete the mission by sprinting and gliding. However, if they want to finish it faster, it is recommended to use the Red Feather Fan gadget to increase the gliding movement speed by 30%. Furthermore, consuming food that can increase climbing and sprinting stamina also helps.

How to obtain clear water

Go to the cave that Komaki mentioned (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the last task, players need to draw water from a cavern where Hydro Hypostasis reside. They need to teleport to the waypoint north of Sangonomiya Shrine and head east until they reach the entrance of the cave.

Approach the shining spot in the cave (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second spot in the cave (Image via Genshin Impact)

The third shining spot in the cave (Image via Genshin Impact)

Upon entering the cave, do not approach and fight the Hydro Hypostasis. Instead, players should walk to the right side of the cave until they see a shining spot on the ground. They should investigate three of these spots in the cave until they find clear water and fill it in the strange bottle.

Bring the bottle to Granny Komaki in Bourou Village to complete the Divine Plant of the Depths World Quest in Genshin Impact. Players will receive 30 Primogems as a reward at the end of the task.

