Upcoming banners in Genshin Impact 2.1: Weapons and characters known so far

Kokomi and her personal weapon are the final banners for Genshin Impact 2.1.

miHoYo officially revealed Kokomi in the Version 2.1 Special Program Preview. However, the 4-star characters on Kokomi's banner aren't yet known. Likewise, Genshin Impact players don't know what other 5-star weapons will accompany Everlasting Moonglow on the relevant weapon banner.

However, there is also some information on Genshin Impact 2.2. Some of these details pertain to rumors. On the opposite side of the spectrum, there are also leaks from credible leakers on the upcoming character banners. As is usual, leaks are subject to change in the final version.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Upcoming banners in Genshin Impact 2.1

Kokomi is the final character to become playable in Genshin Impact 2.1 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Drifting Luminescence is the name for Kokomi's banner. Kokomi is a 5-star Hydro Catalyst user. This banner will be the only opportunity that Genshin Impact players have if they wish to pull for Kokomi for a while.

It isn't known which 4-star characters will accompany Kokomi on her character banner. This banner is scheduled to debut on September 21, 2021, at 6:00 PM UTC+8. It will last until October 12, 2021, 02:59 PM.

The weapon banner should feature Kokomi's personal weapon (Everlasting Moonglow) and have the same duration as Kokomi's character banner. It's unknown what other weapons will accompany it.

These are the last banners for Genshin Impact 2.1.

Upcoming banners in Genshin Impact 2.2

[2.2 Beta]



Looks like Thoma is on the 2nd banner of 2.2



5 stars are unknown currently but it looks like only re-runs#GenshinImpact #原神 — UBatcha (@Ubatcha1) September 1, 2021

The main leak about Genshin Impact 2.2 is that Thoma will appear on the second banner. Thoma is a 4-star Pyro Polearm user, and it isn't known which 5-star character will accompany him.

The main speculation leakers have on the matter is that it will be a re-run of some sort. It's difficult to know which re-run it will be, as the 5-star characters already exist in-game. Hence, it's not like a leaker can see a new model and assume that the character is coming out soon.

Not to mention, more Genshin Impact 2.2 information will be available when Genshin Impact 2.1 is nearly finished. It's too early to tell as of right now.

As for the people coping for Yae (she's not coming in 2.2) this is mostly a personal opinion (which I don't really like doing, but here we go) Usually characters have data for their base skin. She had one in 2.2, which makes me believe that she was delayed for unknown reasons. — Dim (@dimbreath) September 9, 2021

Some leakers have stated in the past that Yae won't be coming out in 2.2, either. There has been speculation that 2.2 will feature a re-run of some kind. Some players theorize that Childe could get a re-run, as his bow has been leaked to appear in Genshin Impact 2.2.

It's worth noting that there is no concrete evidence for which 5-star character will get a re-run in Genshin Impact 2.2. As a result, Genshin Impact players should take these rumors with a grain of salt.

Some rumors point to Hu Tao and Childe being the possible suspects. Hu Tao was last available from March 2, 2021, to March 16, 2021. Players couldn't summon her by any other means. Since his initial debut, Childe has had a re-run, but that was back from April 6, 2021, to April 27, 2021.

The upcoming changes to the Spiral Abyss in 2.2 would seem to favor Childe and Hu Tao, but it doesn't guarantee it.

Some Genshin Impact players want Ganyu to reappear in 2.2, although fewer leaks are supporting that possibility. Still, it's vital to know that no leaker knows what the 2.2 re-run banners could possibly be, so there is no guarantee that it's any of the characters listed in this article.

