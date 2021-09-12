How to get all 14 Inazuma recipes in Genshin Impact 2.1 update

Genshin Impact added 11 recipes and three special dishes after the version 2.1 update, and most of them can be obtained in Inazuma.

Dishes in Genshin Impact help players to get additional buffs when fighting enemies or bosses. Thus, collecting recipes can be classed as necessary, especially for new players.

Each dish provides a different bonus to the party. Some foods, for example, can heal, revive, buff characters, and buff the entire party. This article will guide players to obtain all recipes in Genshin Impact version 2.1.

All 14 recipes in Genshin Impact Inazuma 2.1

Four new recipes from Shimura Kanbe (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of Shimura Kanbei's restaurant on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

1. Sweet Shrimp Sushi

The first four recipes can be purchased from Shimura Kanbei's restaurant in Inazuma City for 1125 Mora. Sweet Shrimp Sushi can revive a fallen character and restore a little of their HP.

2. Bird Egg Sushi

Bird Egg Sushi is also available in Shimura Kanbei's restaurant for 1125 Mora. This dish's specialty is restoring 9% of max HP and adding another HP for the selected character.

3. Grilled Unagi Fillet

The recipe for Grilled Unagi Fillet can be acquired from Shimura Kanbei for 2250 Mora. Grilled Unagi Fillet restores a lot more health than Bird Egg Sushi, as it is a 2-star food.

4. Omelette Rice

Like the three dishes above, you can purchase Omelette Rice's recipe from Shimura Kanbei's restaurant for 4500 Mora. For 3-star food, Omelette Rice significantly reduces all party members' climbing and sprinting stamina, by 20%.

Two recipes from Kiminami Anna's restaurant (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kiminami Restaurant on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

5. Taiyaki

Taiyaki is a 3-star dish that can be obtained from Kiminani Restaurant in Inazuma City. This food can restore 28% of the selected character's max HP and regenerate additional health for 30 seconds.

6. More-and-More

You can purchase More-and-More's recipe from Kiminami Anna from Kiminami Restaurant for 5000 Mora. This food's specialty is to increase the Physical Damage for all party members by 30% for 5 minutes.

Moonlight Merriment event in version 2.1 (Image via Genshin Impact)

7. Oncidium Tofu

The recipe for Oncidium Tofu can be obtained from the limited-time World Quest 'Contraption-Contrived Cooking Course: Part 1.' Note that this quest series is currently unavailable and possibly open during the Moonlight Merriment event.

8. Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding's recipe can be unlocked in 'Contraption-Contrived Cooking Course: Part 2.' This food can restore 85 stamina for a selected character.

9. Braised Meat

You can obtain the Braised Meat recipe after completing the 'Contraption-Contrived Cooking Course: Part 3.' Braised Meat's specialty is to increase all party members' Physical Damage by 30%.

10. Chili-Mince Cornbread Buns

The recipe for Chili-Mince Cornbread Buns is only available after you complete the event 'Moonlight Merriment.' The dish specializes in increasing the shield's strength by 30% for the whole party.

Invigorating Kitty Meal obtained during Neko is a Cat World Quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

11. Invigorating Kitty Meal

After undergoing the World Quest series, 'Neko is a Cat: Shrine Recipe,' you can obtain the Invigorating Kitty Meal recipe. As a 3-star food, Invigorating Kitty Meal can restore 28% of Max HP of the selected character.

A total of 9 World-quests are located at Asase Shrine, under the quest series "Neko is a Cat."#GenshinImpact #Inazuma pic.twitter.com/zrUHZ9X06x — Sportskeeda Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpactSK) September 9, 2021

Faith Eternal, Kujou Sara's specialty (Image via Genshin Impact)

12. Faith Eternal

You can make Faith Eternal by using Kujou Sara to cook Egg Roll. This special dish can revive a character and restores 10% of their Max HP.

13. A Stunning Stratagem

A Stunning Stratagem is a special dish from Sangonomiya Kokomi after cooking Bird Egg Sushi. This food's specialty is healing a selected character by 16% of their Max HP.

14. Satiety Gel

Satiety Gel is a special dish from Aloy after cooking Mint Jelly. This dish can restore a selected character's HP by 16% of their Max HP.

By collecting all the new recipes in Genshin Impact 2.1, gamers can have more options to cook dishes using different materials. Also, each dish in Genshin Impact has three variations: suspicious, normal, and delicious.

