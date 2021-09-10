Top 5 Genshin Impact characters for Spiral Abyss in September 2021

Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss is an infamously brutal system, which means some characters will be better suited to it than others. It's important to note that the five Genshin Impact characters on this list have the five highest usage rates for Floors 9-12 in the Spiral Abyss.

These higher-level floors are some of the most arduous content in Genshin Impact. Hence, it would be helpful to see which characters excel in this environment.

This article will also include recommended weapons and artifacts. It will also briefly go over why some of these characters are the best in their respective niches.

The five most used Genshin Impact characters for Spiral Abyss in September 2021

5) Ayaka

Ayaka is the fifth-most used character in Floors 9-12 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Ayaka is not a character some Genshin Impact players would've expected to be this viable. She's a terrific DPS option in the Spiral Abyss, and players can use her overall kit effectively to clear the most challenging floors easily.

Blizzard Strayer is her most popular artifact set. A 4-piece set effectively makes Ayaka's CRIT rate go through the roof, especially since she can apply the Cryo by herself.

Her most popular sword is the Mistsplitter Reforged. It essentially buffs her Elemental DMG, and its secondary stat of CRIT DMG works exceptionally well with the aforementioned artifact set.

Ayaka has massively risen in usage this past month in the Spiral Abyss. She has a usage rate of 88.6% from players who own her in Floors 9-12 in the Spiral Abyss.

4) Venti

Venti is the fourth-most used character in Floors 9-12 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Venti is somewhat outclassed by Kazuha when it comes to clearing the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact. Unsurprisingly, this means that Venti still has a lower usage rate. However, he's still a remarkable character for the hardest floors in the Spiral Abyss. Plus, not every Venti owner has a copy of Kazuha.

The 4-set Viridescent Venerer is Venti's most popular artifact set. It boosts Swirl DMG and decreases a foe's Elemental RES by 40% to the element involved in the Swirl is devastating (even for ten seconds).

The Stringless is a popular budget bow, as it increases Elemental Skill and Burst DMG by 24 to 48%, depending on the refinement level.

Venti is used by 89.0% of players who own him for Floors 9-12 in the Spiral Abyss.

3) Bennett

Bennett is the third-most used character in Floors 9-12 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Bennett is the only four-star character to reach the top five most-used characters for Floors 9 through 12 in the Spiral Abyss. He's still the top-tier support option that he was in previous patches, especially with some of the new powerhouses introduced in Genshin Impact 2.0 and 2.1.

There isn't an overwhelmingly best option for his sword, although Festering Desire is the most used. However, his artifact set is skewed to one choice. His Elemental Burst is one of the best in the game, so a 4-set Noblesse Oblige is unquestionably his best option.

Bennett is used by 89.2% of players who own him for Floors 9-12 in the Spiral Abyss.

2) Kazuha

Kazuha is the second-most used character in Floors 9-12 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kazuha excels against a horde of mob enemies. The Spiral Abyss has several clusters of enemies of different types, which only serve to make Kazuha's swirl tactics even better.

Iron Sting is a good budget sword for Genshin Impact players who own Kazuha. It synergizes with Kazuha's capability to constantly deal Elemental DMG. Upon doing so, the player will get between a 6 to 12% DMG increase (depending on the sword's refinement).

The 4-set Viridescent Venerer is by far his best artifact choice. Increasing Swirl DMG by 60% greatly bolsters Kazuha's DPS capabilities in the Spiral Abyss.

Kazuha is used by 97.2% of players who own him for Floors 9-12 in the Spiral Abyss.

1) Zhongli

Zhongli is the most used character in Floors 9-12 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Zhongli is one of the best characters in Genshin Impact. His kit is splashable, which means that he can fit in most team compositions. Unsurprisingly, Zhongli has been the number one most used Genshin Impact character in the Spiral Abyss for several patches now.

4 Archaic Petra is the most common artifact set for Zhongli. Its synergy with a Geo user is fantastic, and a potential 35% DMG increase for all party members is fantastic in the Spiral Abyss.

Black Tassel is commonly used because its secondary stat is HP, which further synergizes with Zhongli's kit.

Zhongli is used by 97.6% of players who own him for Floors 9-12.

