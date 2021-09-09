The Catch in Genshin Impact: Refinement materials, all required fish locations and more details

The Catch is a brand new 4-star polearm only available for Genshin Impact players who utilize the new fishing mechanic.

Genshin Impact players must capture six Raimei Angelfish, 20 Golden Koi, and 20 Rusty Koi. Afterward, they must exchange those fish at the Inazuma Fishing Association. However, acquiring the refinement materials is a different matter altogether (Ako's Sake Vessel).

The Catch's secondary stat is Energy Recharge, and its ability is known as Shanty. It effectively increases the user's Elemental Burst DMG by 16/20/24/28/32%. It also increases the Elemental Burst CRIT Rate by 6/7.5/9/10.5/12%.

The Catch in Genshin Impact: All you need to know

This location is where players can get The Catch and its refinement materials (Image via Sportskeeda)

To get The Catch in Genshin Impact, players must exchange the following fish with the Inazuma Fishing Association (by speaking to Kujirai Momiji):

6 Raimei Angelfish

20 Golden Koi

20 Rusty Koi

The Catch's refinement materials

This is what Kujirai Momiji looks like (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can refine The Catch by acquiring four Ako's Sake Vessels from the Inazuma Fishing Association. Speak to Kujirai Momoji, as each Ako' Sake Vessel costs:

3 Raimei Angelfish

10 Pufferfish

10 Bitter Pufferfish

In total, Genshin Impact players will need 12 Raimei Angelfish, 40 Pufferfish, and 40 Bitter Pufferfish to refine The Catch fully.

All fish locations

Raimei Angelfish are needed for both acquiring The Catch and for refining it. Genshin Impact players will need 18 Raimei Angelfish in total and can only collect this fish in a single location. They require False Worm Bait to catch.

Note: It only spawns between 18:00 to 6:00. These fish can be found east of Tartarasuna, where there are some broken ship parts in the water.

Golden Koi require Fake Fly Bait to catch them. Unlike the Raimei Angelfish, these fish will spawn at any time. They are generally found in the same locations as the Rusty Koi, but there is one notable difference.

Players can fish for Rusty Koi east of Mondstadt, while Golden Koi are near Stormbearer Mountains. Otherwise, they spawn in the same places.

This interactive map is something that some Genshin Impact players might find beneficial. Rusty Koi also require Fake Fly Bait to catch them. They're generally found in the same areas as the Golden Koi.

Pufferfish spawn in five locations. Genshin Impact players need to collect 40 of them to refine The Catch fully. They require Fake Fly Bait to catch.

Note: They're not always in the same location as the Bitter Pufferfish. Likewise, they might not show up in the waters of some fishing spot locations as other fish may spawn instead.

Genshin Impact players also need 40 Bitter Pufferfish to refine The Catch fully. They also require Fake Fly Bait to catch. They share some of the same spawns as regular Pufferfish but also have some unique spawns unrelated to them.

The Catch's ascension materials

The Raiden Shogun, holding The Catch (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Catch requires the following materials to ascend in Genshin Impact fully:

Ascension # Materials Mora 1 Mask of the Wicked Lieutenant x 3

Chaos Gear x 3

Spectral Husk x 2 5,000 2 Mask of the Tiger's Bite x 3

Chaos Gear x 12

Spectral Husk x 8

15,000 3 Mask of the Tiger's Bite x 6

Chaos Axis x 6

Spectral Heart x 6 20,000 4 Mask of the One-Horned x 3

Chaos Axis x 12

Spectral Heart x 9

30,000 5 Mask of the One-Horned x 6

Chaos Oculus x 9

Spectral Nucleus x 6 35,000 6 Mask of the Kijin x 4

Chaos Oculus x 18

Spectral Nucleus x 12

45,000

Also Read

In total, Genshin Impact players will need the following to max out The Catch:

150,000 Mora

3 Masks of the Wicked Lieutenant

9 Masks of the Tiger's Bite

9 Masks of the One-Horned

4 Masks of the Kijin

15 Chaos Gears

10 Spectral Husks

18 Chaos Axises

15 Spectral Hearts

27 Chaos Oculi

18 Spectral Nuclei

Edited by Siddharth Satish