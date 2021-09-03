Genshin Impact Raimei Angelfish location: How to find the fishing spot easily

The elusive Raimei Angelfish only spawns in one fishing spot in Genshin Impact and only in a specific time frame.

More specifically, the Raimei Angelfish only spawns in a fishing spot east of Tatarasuna. Not only that, but they're only available between 18:00 to 6:00. Otherwise, the player won't be able to find the Raimei Angelfish in Genshin Impact.

Like with other fish, the player can keep the Raimei Angelfish as a pet in the Serenitea Pot. Alternatively, the player can trade these fish in the Inazuma Fishing Association for some loot. Trading six of them can give the player "The Catch," while exchanging three Raimei Angelfish gives them the Ako's Sake Vessel. The latter is necessary for refining "The Catch."

Finding the Raimei Angelfish location in Genshin Impact: Fishing spot guide

Capturing Raimei Angelfish requires False Worm Bait. To obtain that fishing bait's blueprint, the player needs to trade three Medaka to Nantuck (near Mondstadt). One slime Condensate and one Berry are required to craft 10 False Worm Bait.

Now, the Genshin Impact player needs to find the Raimei Angelfish's location. They are only available in a single fishing spot (at least in the Genshin Impact 2.1 update).

Before heading there, it's worth noting that there are a good amount of enemies in this area that can easily trigger several Elemental Reactions. Hence, players shouldn't go there at low health if their team is weak.

The Raimei Angelfish's fishing spot location

The Raimei Angelfish's location in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda)

It would be beneficial if the player teleported to the Teleport Waypoint on the eastern island of Tatarasuna (near the Waverider Waypoint). From there, head east to the spot marked on the picture of the map shown above.

Some Cryo Slimes are located here, so get rid of them (preferably with a character with good range). The water around here has some electrical properties, so it can be slightly dangerous to navigate.

Genshin Impact players can see the Raimei Angelfish if the time is between 18:00 to 6:00. If they don't appear, open up the Paimon Menu and click on "Time" (which is located on the left side and looks like a clock). Adjust it to a time between 18:00 to 6:00.

This is where Raimei Angelfish are located (Image via Genshin Impact)

Raimei Angelfish are the only fish that spawn in this fishing spot. Like with other fishing spots, there is no marker indicating that the player can fish here. Luckily, one can fish at some of the boat wreckage scattered around this area.

Their fishing spot does have an Electro Abyss Mage nearby, although one can easily avoid that enemy. From here, the player fishes as they'd typically do. The main difficulty associated with the Raimei Angelfish is finding its fishing spot and learning that it only spawns at a specific time.

As long as the player uses False Worm Bait, they should capture as many Raimei Angelfish as they desire.

