Genshin Impact Rusty Koi locations: How to find Rusty Koi fishing spots

Genshin Impact players can unlock the new fishing mechanic in the game by completing the 'Exploding Population' quest in Mondstadt.

Fishing is not only a great way to pass time in the open world, but it also reaps brilliant F2P rewards such as The Catch polearm.

Fishing in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Catch polearm is up for sale at the Inazuma Fishing Association. Players have to exchange the following fish to unlock the weapon:

20 Rusty Koi

20 Golden Koi

6 Raimei Angelfish

Best Rusty Koi fishing spots in Genshin Impact

There are a total of five Rusty Koi fishing spots in Genshin Impact. These spots are spread across the three nations of Inazuma, Mondstadt, and Liyue.

Rusty Koi fishing spots in Mondstadt

There is only one fishing spot for Rusty Koi in Mondstadt. To get there, players must travel to Whispering Woods, which is located near the city gates:

Rusty Koi fishing location in Mondstadt (Image via Genshin Impact)

Rusty Koi fishing spots in Liyue

Liyue has an abundance of Rusty Koi. There are three prominent locations where players can farm the fish. These are listed below:

Luhua Pool

Wangshu Inn

Guili Plains

Rusty Koi fishing locations in Liyue (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Rusty Koi is a large fish and can be easily spotted from a distance. However, players must remain patient when trying to catch one.

Rusty Koi fish at Luhua Pool (Image via Genshin Impact)

Rusty Koi fishing spots in Inazuma

In Inazuma, players can find Rusty Koi fish in the newly introduced Seirari Island, which is also the home of Thunder Manifestation (Electro Oceanid).

Rusty Koi fishing location in Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Rusty Koi fishing spot is located between the islands of Koeski Village and Fort Hiraumi.

How to catch Rusty Koi in Genshin Impact

Players must remember that fish in Genshin Impact respond to unique baits. The Rusty Koi, for instance, only eats Fake Fly bait.

Rusty Koi fish in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Travelers can avail the Formula: Fake Fly Bait from the Mondstadt Fishing Association by exchanging three fish.

After doing this, players will be able to craft the bait. Making 10 Fake Fly Baits requires one Sakura Bloom and one Horsetail.

After catching the desired amount of Rusty Koi, Golden Koi, and Raimei Angelfish, players can unlock The Catch polearm, which is easily the best F2P weapon for the Raiden Shogun. It has a massive Energy Recharge sub-stat as well as a passive talent that significantly buffs the Burst DMG of characters.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh