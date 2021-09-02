How to make fishing baits in Genshin Impact: Guide to getting fishing bait blueprints

Fishing baits are an essential item for the brand-new fishing system in Genshin Impact.

Players need to complete the Exploding Population quest to fully unlock the new fishing mechanic in the game. Once they do so, they will have a few options for acquiring new fishing bait.

By default, players can craft Fruit Paste Bait. They will get 10 Fruit Paste Bait via crafting using one Sunsettia and one Wheat.

However, there are plenty of other fishing baits to acquire in Genshin Impact. The primary way to get these new types of baits is by unlocking fishing bait blueprints.

Genshin Impact guide: Getting the fishing bait blueprints and how to make them

Nantuck's location in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda)

As it stands now, there are four fishing baits that players can use in Genshin Impact 2.1. The first is Fruit Paste Bait (unlocked by default).

Genshin Impact players can acquire the remaining three fishing bait blueprints from Nantuck in exchange for some fish.

All three of the following blueprints require three Medaka each:

Formula: Redrot Bait

Formula: False Worm Bait

Formula: Fake Fly Bait

Only Nantuck sells these fishing bait blueprints. The other Fishing Association vendors sell other items, which aren't relevant to this topic of discussion.

Where to find Medaka in Genshin Impact

Medaka are the small light-red fish seen in this photo (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players will need nine Medaka to acquire every possible fishing bait blueprint in version 2.1. A Medaka is easy to find, and players can go back to the tutorial area in the Exploding Populations quest to get more.

Medaka can be found at the following locations:

Cider Lake

Dragonspine

Mt. Aocang

Stormbearer Mountains

Stormterror's Lair

Windrise

It doesn't matter when Genshin Impact players get their Medaka. The player must go to the aforementioned fishing spots and do the fishing minigame to collect nine of them.

Players can use the default bait (Fruit Paste Bait) to capture these fish. Once the player has acquired nine of them, they will have all of the fishing bait blueprints presently available in Genshin Impact.

Making the fishing bait in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players can craft new fishing bait at a crafting bench (Image via Genshin Impact)

Now that the Genshin Impact player has the blueprints, it's time to craft some fishing bait.

Firstly, players must learn from the three formulas (like they would with any other blueprint in Genshin Impact). Secondly, they need to go to a crafting bench to create the fishing bait.

As mentioned previously, the crafting recipe for 10 Fruit Paste Bait requires one Sunsettia and one Wheat. Here are the materials required to craft the other three fishing baits in Genshin Impact:

10 Fake Fly Bait requires one Sakura Bloom and one Horsetail.

requires one Sakura Bloom and one Horsetail. 10 False Worm Bait requires one Slime Condensate and one Berry.

requires one Slime Condensate and one Berry. 10 Redrot Bait requires one Dendrobium and one Fowl.

Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact for latest news, leaks, rumors and more!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh