Genshin Impact: How to complete the Anti-Raiden Shogun training

Genshin Impact version 2.1 was released a few hours ago, and players are racing to finish the latest content. One of the main attractions provided is the new Archon Quest in Inazuma.

The quest brings players back to the storyline where Travelers will meet Sangonomiya Kokomi in Watatsumi Island, directly unlocking the area. After meeting the resistance leader, they will see Yae Miko after confronting Scaramouche in a dungeon.

In one of the tasks, Yae Miko will lead players to a field for training called "Anti-Raiden Shogun Training." It is considered hard even for veteran players.

Guide to the anti raiden shogun training for idiots who can’t time their dashes:

Run around the edge and dash every time you hear the sound. Then, spam your elemental attacks on the final attack pic.twitter.com/dg7TjpMAdV — REEEEEEEEEEE (recovering from the archon quest) (@ConstantScREE) September 1, 2021

Guide to completing the Anti-Raiden Shogun training in Genshin Impact

The mechanism includes four methods of attack, which users should be aware of to complete the Anti-Raiden Shogun training.

The first attack skill (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first one is where the mechanism sets up a circle near itself. Once a millisecond passes, the whole ring will be hit by thunder, harming anyone inside the circle.

The second attack skill (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second skill is similar to the first one. However, instead of around itself, the mechanism constructs the circle around the active character. After half a second, the ring will trigger Electro damage.

The third attack skill (Image via Genshin Impact)

The third attack skill is where the mechanism fires a lightning strike directly towards the character. Usually, it will send lightning three times in a row.

The fourth attack skill (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last attack is its finishing move, only to be triggered after the countdown is almost over. This skill will construct three Electro catalysts that will simultaneously attack the character in their area.

How to complete the Anti-Raiden Shogun training

Run near the barrier (Image via Genshin Impact)

To complete the Anti-Raiden Shogun training, gamers should make their characters constantly run near the barrier. This way, they will automatically evade all the attacks from the mechanism's first attack skill.

Incoming attacks on the characters (Image via Genshin Impact)

Then, for the second and third attacks, evasion is the key. Players need to time their character so they can avoid the incoming charge correctly. Once the circle emerged, immediately hit the sprint button. This works well, especially if the character is already running.

Pay attention to the sound (Image via Genshin Impact)

While for the third skill, if the rapid lightning strike is too fast for gamers, pay attention to the sound of the mechanism. Once the mechanism uses the third attack, the pitch sound of the lightning is higher than other assaults. They can use this as an indicator to instantly tap the sprint button.

By understanding how the mechanism works, players are already halfway through completing the Anti-Raiden Shogun training.

Attack one of the catalysts to get a safe spot (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the finishing move, users will be safe as long as they destroy one of the catalysts so they can secure a safe spot. Once the catalyst is shattered, they can stay there until the timer has ended.

Completing this Anti-Raiden Shogun training is very important as players can't continue the Archon Quest unless this task is complete. Thus, Genshin Impact fans eager to finish the Inazuma storyline should be patient and focus on completing the training.

Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact for latest news, leaks, rumors and more!

Edited by Ravi Iyer