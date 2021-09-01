All Amakumo Fruit locations in Genshin Impact

The Amakumo Fruit in Genshin Impact arrived with the 2.1 update. It is a local specialty that is only found in the latest Seirai Island in the Inazuma region. Players can find the glowing pink fruit amidst the Amakumo Grass in the wild.

Amakumo Fruit cannot be purchased from shops and is not required for crafting or weapon ascension. The item is currently used for character ascension, and the Genshin Impact community can start farming it now.

Here's an interactive map that contains all the Amakumo Fruit locations:

Best Amakumo Fruit locations in Genshin Impact

Fort Hiraumi

Fort Hiraumi is the first prominent location for players to start farming the Amakumo Fruit. They can teleport to the region's waypoint and then climb the adjoining peak.

Amakumo Fruit in Fort Hiraumi (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

Thereafter, travelers have to reach the easternmost Fort Hiraumi island via the Teleport Waypoint. A plethora of fruits can be collected from the beach.

Amakumo Fruit in Fort Hiraumi (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

Amakumo Peak

It comes as no surprise that Amakumo Peak is the biggest source of Amakumo Fruit in Genshin Impact.

The most effective farming route for players begins from the western Amauko beach. They can collect over 15 fruits from this area.

Amakumo Fruit in west Amakumo Peak beach (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

The northern entrance for the Amakumo Peak is a great location to start collecting the Amakumo Fruit. Travelers have to move along the shore of the Electro Oceanid (Thunder Manifestation) boss' location. There are two Teleport Waypoints that can help with faster travel.

Amakumo Fruit in Amakumo Beach (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

After exploring the entire Amakumo Peak, players must visit the small island towards the east. Even though there are no Teleport Waypoints, it is easily accessible via swimming.

Amakumo Fruit in the eastern Amakumo Peak island (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

The final location for farming Amakumo Fruit is the eastern shore of the Amakumo Peak. Players can reach the area via the Teleport Waypoint.

Amakumo Fruit in Amakumo Beach (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

As of now, the Amamkumo Fruit is required to ascend Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact. Interestingly, the test run for the Electro Archon also grants three fruits to the players that can help them in ascending the character once.

It is worth noting that there are a total of 158 Amakumo Fruits spread on Seirai Island. To ascend Raiden Shogun to Lv.6, players require 168 Amakumo Fruits.

Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact for latest news, leaks, rumors and more!

Edited by Siddharth Satish