Raiden Shogun DPS and Support build and teams for Genshin Impact

The Electro Archon Raiden Shogun, one of the best playable characters in Genshin Impact, is set to get her third rerun banner in the second half of the ongoing version 4.3 update. She is a great Main and Sub-DPS unit who can deal a ton of damage thanks to her amazing kit. She can also be an excellent support character who can buff the team's Burst DMG and be a battery, making her a very flexible unit.

Fortunately, Raiden Shogun is also a pretty F2P-friendly character, and building her is easy. This article will showcase Raiden Shogun's best builds and teams for both main/sub-DPS and support roles in Genshin Impact.

Best Raiden Shogun builds and teams in Genshin Impact

Best artifacts for Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact

1) Emblem of Severed Fate

Emblem of Severed Fate (Image via HoYoverse)

The full 4pc set of Emblem of Severed Fate will always be the best artifact set for Raiden Shogun outside Hyperbloom team comps. EoSF provides Energy Recharge from its 2pc bonus and an Elemental Burst DMG Bonus of up to 75% based on the unit's total ER, which is excellent for the Electro Archon.

Here are the stats to prioritize on the artifacts:

Sands Energy Recharge% or ATK% Goblet ATK% or Electro DMG Bonus Circlet CRIT Rate or DMG Sub-stats ER%, ATK, CRIT Rate/DMG

2) Flower of Paradise Lost

Flower of Paradise Lost (Image via HoYoverse)

Flower of Paradise Lost is the best option for a Raiden Shogun Hyperbloom build in Genshin Impact. It is a decent amount of Elemental Mastery and greatly increases the equipping unit's Bloom, Burgeon, and Hyperbloom reaction DMG.

Travelers should prioritize these stats on her artifacts:

Sands Elemental Mastery Goblet Elemental Mastery Circlet Elemental Mastery Sub-stats Elemental Mastery, ATK, and Energy Recharge

3) Gilded Dreams

Gilded Dreams (Image via HoYoverse)

Gilded Dreams is another great option for Raiden Shogun Hyperbloom build. While this set does not buff any damage, it provides the unit with a ton of ATK and EM depending on the Elemental Type of the party members.

Genshin Impact players can build these stats on her artifacts:

Sands Elemental Mastery Goblet Elemental Mastery Circlet Elemental Mastery Sub-stats Elemental Mastery, ATK%, and Energy Recharge

Best weapons for Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact

1) Engulfing Lightning

Engulfing Lightning (Image via HoYoverse)

Engulfing Lightning is Raiden Shogun's signature Polearm and her best weapon outside a Hyperbloom build. It has a high Base ATK and a huge ER% second stat bonus. Not only that, Engulfing Lightning's passive provides further ATK% and ER% bonus from its passive.

2) Staff of Homa

Staff of Homa (Image via HoYoverse)

Staff of Homa is one of the best 5-star weapons in the game and is a great option for Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact. It has the same Base ATK as Engulfing Lightning. Additionally, it provides a huge CRIT DMG bonus from its second stat as well as ATK and HP% bonus from its passive.

3) Wavebreaker's Fin

Wavebreaker's Fin (Image via HoYoverse)

Wavebreaker's Fin is a 4-star limited Polearm with an even higher Base ATK than the previous two entries. Furthermore, the weapon's passive provides a ton of ATK% and Elemental Burst DMG bonus based on the entire party's Energy capacity, making it one of the best options for the Electro Archon.

4) "The Catch"

"The Catch" (Image via HoYoverse)

"The Catch" is a 4-star Polearm and Raiden Shogun's best F2P option in the game. While it has a pretty low Base ATK, it provides a ton of ER%, Elemental Burst DMG, and Burst CRIT Rate. Since "The Catch" can be obtained for free, it is one of the most recommended weapons for Raiden Shogun if Travelers do not have access to other weapons on the list.

5) Dragon's Bane

Dragon's Bane (Image via HoYoverse)

Dragon's Bane is the best option for Raiden Shogun for a Hyperbloom build. It provides a lot of Elemental Mastery from its second stat. Additionally, Dragon's Bane's passive significantly increases the equipping unit's DMG against enemies affected by Hydro and Pyro.

Best team comps for Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact

1) Raiden Shogun + Xingqiu + Xiangling + Bennett

Raiden National (Image via HoYoverse)

Raiden National is one of her best F2P teams in Genshin Impact. First, Bennett is the main buffer and healer for this party. Meanwhile, Xingqiu and Xiangling are the Sub-DPS units, dealing Hydro and Pyro DMG, respectively. Finally, Raiden Shogun is the main on-field unit, dealing Electro DMG and triggering several reactions simultaneously.

2) Raiden Shogun + Kujou Sara + Kazuha + Bennett

Raiden Hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

This is a Hypercarry team with Raiden Shogun as the main damage dealer. The other three units in the party support the Electro Archon to boost her damage. Kujou Sara and Bennett provide a ton of ATK buff, while Kazuha shreds the enemies' resistance and buffs Raiden's damage.

3) Yoimiya + Chevreuse + Raiden Shogun + Bennett

Raiden Overloaded team (Image via HoYoverse)

This is an Overloaded team comp with Raiden Shogun as the only Electro support. Meanwhile, Bennett and Chevreuse are Pyro supports. The former buffs Yoimiya's ATK and provides healing when needed, while the Chevreuse reduces the opponents' Pyro and Electro resistance and provides further ATK% to the entire team.

4) Kokomi + Nahida + Raiden Shogun + Yelan

Raiden Hyperbloom (Image via HoYoverse)

This is a premium Hyperbloom team. Kokomi is the main on-field unit and healer of the team. Meanwhile, Nahida and Yelan apply Dendro and Hydro to create Dendro cores, and Raiden Shogun applies Electro from her Elemental Skill to trigger Hyperbloom.

This concludes the Raiden Shogun best builds and team guide in Genshin Impact.