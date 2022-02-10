5 best polearm weapons for Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact

With the Raiden Shogun arriving in the second half of Genshin Impact 2.5, some players might wish to know which polearms are suitable for her.

Travelers have eagerly waited for her since her last banner (which sold exceptionally well). Naturally, new aspiring Raiden Shogun mains will need to give her a good weapon to make her valuable to the team.

She's an excellent battery who greatly benefits from the usual DPS weapons while also making excellent use of a few Energy Recharge options. Some players' artifacts might influence the specific weapon they should use for her, but there are some instances where a weapon objectively does more for her than another option.

Best polearms for Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact

5) Wavebreaker's Fin

An R5 Wavebreaker's Fin is one of Raiden Shogun's best polearms in Genshin Impact, but its effectiveness is noticeably worse at R1. Even an R3 Wavebreaker's Fin leaves a lot to be desired, making it more reliant on its Refinement Levels to be on par with her other best options.

At its best, it makes her Elemental Burst hit exceptionally hard. It's a 4-star polearm that's only available on banners that feature it, making it harder to get than other 4-star weapons. Still, it's more accessible than many 5-star weapons in Genshin Impact.

4) Primordial Jade Winged-Spear

It's a 5-star polearm that boosts her CRIT Rate by a decent 22.1%, although much of Raiden's initial burst of damage won't benefit from its passive. That said, Primordial Jade Winged-Spear is still a fantastic option if the player doesn't have the few more viable 5-star polearms at their disposal.

3) The Catch

F2P players can always rely on The Catch as a solid polearm for Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact. It's 100% obtainable for a F2P player, as it's tied to the Inazuma Fishing Association (meaning no Primogems have to be spent).

It has an Energy Recharge stat of 45.9%, which plays off of Raiden Shogun's Enlighted One Passive quite excellently. As far as F2P options go, The Catch is undisputedly her best option.

The previous options can be stronger, but they're far harder to obtain for the average Genshin Impact player.

2) Staff of Homa

Raiden Shogun might not have a reliable way to lower her HP to maximize this polearm's effect, but it's still one of her best weapons. Staff of Homa still has an insane CRIT DMG stat of 66.2%, while the HP and ATK bonus is also greatly appreciated.

If the player can get Raiden Shogun to less than 50% HP reliably, then it's easily one of her best weapons. It's still a top-tier weapon even if the player can get her below half her HP, although the next weapon noticeably outclasses it.

On the bright side, Staff of Homa is a top-tier option for many characters in Genshin Impact, so Travelers might still wish to pick one up whenever possible.

1) Engulfing Lightning

Weapons designed with a particular character in mind tend to be their best option. Unsurprisingly, Engulfing Lightning is another example of that, as it has an Energy Recharge stat of 55.1%. Its effect boosts her ATK based on her Energy Recharge stat while giving her extra Energy Recharge after using her Elemental Burst.

Engulfing Lightning is especially good for Raiden Shogun mains with artifacts that primarily boost her Energy Recharge stat. Normally, players wouldn't prioritize Energy Recharge so much with other weapons, but it's encouraged to do so with Engulfing Lightning.

It's not just good for spamming Elemental Burst; it's her best overall weapon for DPS in Genshin Impact.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Shaheen Banu

LIVE POLL Q. Would you spend a lot of money to get several Raiden Shogun copies on her rerun? Yes No 0 votes so far