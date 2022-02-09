How to get The Catch in Genshin Impact before Raiden Shogun rerun (February 2022)

The Catch is a 4-star Polearm known for being an excellent F2P option for the Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact.

Technically, its name is "The Catch," but this article will refer to the weapon without quotation marks for simplicity's sake. Travelers can only get a single copy of it through the Inazuma Fishing Association at the price of:

6 Raimei Angelfish

20 Golden Koi

20 Rusty Koi

Since players can only get a single copy of it, they must resort to using a different item for its Refinement Levels. The Inazuma Fishing Association also has four copies of Ako's Sake Vessel in their stock, with a single one costing:

3 Raimei Angelfish

10 Pufferfish

10 Bitter Pufferfish

It costs 12 Raimei Angelfish, 40 Pufferfish, and 40 Bitter Pufferfish for all four Ako's Sake Vessels.

How to obtain The Catch in Genshin Impact before the Raiden Shogun's rerun

The Inazuma Fishing Association's location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kujirai Momiji is the name of the NPC that acts as the vendor for the Inazuma Fishing Association. She can be found west of Inazuma City, with a Teleport Waypoint being slightly north of her location. She's on the beach with a fishing icon above her head, so Travelers can't miss her.

If the player already has the fish necessary for The Catch and all four Ako's Sake Vessels, they can speak to her to collect them. Select "I'd like to buy some fishing supplies" to see her inventory.

Raimei Angelfish location

The sole location to find Raimei Angelfish (Image via Genshin Impact)

Raimei Angelfish only spawns in one location east of Tatarasuna; it's the area with several little islands south of the Kujou Encampment. There is one Waverider Waypoint north of it, with another southwest of it.

Some things to keep in mind about the Raimei Angelfish:

They only spawn from 18:00 to 6:00.

Players must use False Worm Bait to catch them.

The nearby water has Electro properties, making it dangerous for players to swim.

There are several Cryo Slimes and one Electro Abyss Mage that can annoy players trying to fish.

Travelers can adjust the in-game time through the Paimon Menu under "Time" (it's the clock icon on the left side). False Worm Bait's recipe requires players to trade three Medaka with Nantuck at the Mondstadt Fishing Association (east of Mondstadt).

Genshin Impact players need to obtain 18 Raimei Angelfish for The Catch and its Refinement Levels.

Golden Koi locations

Golden Koi spawn in several locations at any time of the day. It's in virtually the same locations as the Rusty Koi, whose only difference is its Mondstadt location. In this case, Golden Koi spawn at Stormbearer Mountains.

Fake Fly Bait is necessary to catch these fish. The recipe for this bait costs three Medaka and is once again obtainable through Nantuck at Mondstadt's Fishing Association. The above interactive map can help them more easily find their locations.

Genshin Impact players need to obtain 20 Golden Koi for The Catch.

Rusty Koi locations

Rusty Koi are available in most areas where players can collect Golden Koi. The main difference is that its Mondstadt location is near Cider Lake rather than Stormbearer Mountains. It also uses Fake Fly Bait.

Genshin Impact players need to obtain 20 Rusty Koi for The Catch.

Pufferfish locations

Pufferfish also spawn at any time of the day while requiring the player to use Fake Fly Bait. It shares three locations with Bitter Pufferfish, which are:

Cider Lake

Dawn Winery

Ritou

Genshin Impact players need to obtain 40 Pufferfish for The Catch's Refinement Levels.

Bitter Pufferfish locations

Obtaining a Bitter Pufferfish is largely the same as getting a regular Pufferfish. They spawn at any time of the day while necessitating that the player uses Fake Fly Bait to get them.

Genshin Impact players need to obtain 40 Bitter Pufferfish for The Catch's Refinement Levels.

