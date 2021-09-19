Rusty Koi & Golden Koi in Genshin Impact: Fishing location and best bait details

Rusty Koi and Golden Koi share four fishing locations in Genshin Impact, and both require Fake Fly Bait.

The only difference between Rusty Koi and Golden Koi's fishing locations is one single site. Rusty Koi spawns in Cider Lake, whereas Golden Koi appears in the Stormbearer Mountains. Otherwise, the two fish spawn in four other locations with one another.

Fishing locations for Rusty Koi and Golden Koi in Genshin Impact: Bait details and more

The interactive map showcases all the fishing locations for Golden Koi and Rusty Koi. If the fish are hard to see, zoom out. The fish icons stay the same size no matter what, which makes it easier to locate them. Afterwards, zoom in on the appropriate location.

As Genshin Impact players can see, these fish share four locations. The only difference lies in their Mondstadt spawn. Both share three fishing locations in Liyue, with the last one situated in Inazuma.

Twenty Golden Koi and 20 Rusty Koi are required for players to acquire The Catch. Both fish can appear at any time of the day, so Genshin Impact players don't have to skip time to find them. Some locations may spawn other fish, so they might not see Golden Koi or Rusty Koi immediately.

Rusty Koi can spawn in Cider Lake (Image via Genshin Impact)

Rusty Koi can be found on the east side of Cider Lake; however, Golden Koi never spawn there.

Only Golden Koi spawn in the Stormbearer Mountains location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Only Golden Koi spawn near the Stormbearer Mountains; Genshin Impact players will not find any Rusty Koi here.

All of the following locations will include both Koi fish.

Spots housing both Rusty Koi and Golden Koi

Both fish can be found west of Wangshu Inn (Image via Genshin Impact)

Both fish can be found to the west of Wanghsu Inn.

The Guili Plains fishing location (Image via Genshin Impact)

The broken debris in Gulli Plains (near the big bridge) house both Golden Koi and Rusty Koi.

The Luhua Pool fishing location (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will find that both Koi variants spawn near the Luhua Pool domain as well.

The fishing location near Koseki Village (Image via Genshin Impact)

This fishing location is next to Seirai Island's Statue of the Seven. It's the final fishing location for both fish.

Rusty Koi fishing locations

Genshin Impact players need 20 Rusty Koi to obtain The Catch.

The five Rusty Koi fishing locations are:

Cider Lake

Wangshu Inn

Guili Plains

Luhua Pool

Koseki Village

Golden Koi fishing locations

Fortunately, the Golden Koi shares most fishing locations with the Rusty Koi. Hence, Genshin Impact players aiming to acquire 20 Rusty Koi will inevitably collect some of the 20 Golden Koi as well.

The five Golden Koi fishing locations are:

Stormbearer Mountains

Wangshu Inn

Guili Plains

Luhua Pool

Koseki Village

Fake Fly Bait

Fake Fly Bait's crafting requirements (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players need Fake Fly Bait to catch both types of fish. Crafting 10 Fake Fly Baits requires one Sakura Bloom and one Horsetail. Players can get the formula by exchanging three Medaka fish with Nantuck near Mondstadt.

