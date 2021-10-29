Staff of Homa in Genshin Impact: Stats, suitable characters, and passive ability details

In the Genshin Impact community, the Staff of Homa is one of the most well-regarded weapons in the game so far.

With Hu Tao's rerun banner arriving in under a week, many Genshin Impact players believe the Staff of Homa will soon be on the weapon banner. This five-star weapon is perhaps the most coveted polearm in the game, with good stats and an incredible passive ability.

Staff of Homa stats and passive effect in Genshin Impact

Staff of Homa (Image via taka gg/Youtube)

At max level, the Staff of Homa polearm can reach a base attack of 608. Genshin Impact players who bring this weapon to level 90 will also enjoy a 66.2% CRIT Damage bonus.

At R1, the Staff of Homa's passive effect increases its user's max HP by 20%. Moreover, they will get an ATK bonus of 0.8% of their max HP. When the character is below 50% health, the attack buff grows by 1% of their max HP. With refinement, all the HP and ATK buffs grow more powerful.

Best Genshin Impact characters to use Staff of Homa on

Hu Tao equipped with Staff of Homa (Image via Young_ZLink/YouTube)

In Genshin Impact, the Staff of Homa is considered Hu Tao's best-in-slot weapon. Gamers often build Hu Tao to have a high max HP, and the Staff of Homa's passive ability is perfect for that.

With her Elemental Skill, Hu Tao may enter the Paramita Papilio state, where she gets an ATK buff based on her max HP. The Staff of Homa's HP and ATK buffs serve this ability well, providing great damage output even when compared to other five-star polearms.

Hu Tao isn't the only character to benefit from the Staff of Homa. This five-star weapon is also considered the best option for most Zhongli builds.

Zhongli's Jade Shield is the strongest shield in the game, and it scales off of his max HP. Thanks to his "Dominance of Earth" talent, his Stone Stele resonance damage and burst damage also scales off his HP. Therefore, to improve both his DPS and his already incredible shield, the Staff of Homa is without a doubt the go-to polearm.

With its inherent ATK buff, the Staff of Homa doesn't necessarily need to be used with an HP-focused character. Xiangling can use the weapon just fine for Pyro DPS, and Rosaria's Cryo support works with this polearm too.

All things considered, the Staff of Homa is one of the very best weapons in Genshin Impact. Gamers who need a weapon for their Hu Tao or Zhongli should consider wishing for this polearm as soon as it's available.

Edited by Siddharth Satish