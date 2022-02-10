All Genshin Impact fishing spots for farming The Catch polearm (February 2022)

Genshin Impact releases new characters and weapons with each new update. Apart from obtaining new characters, the community is also on the lookout for the best weapons for these characters. One such weapon is “The Catch,” it is an excellent F2P friendly weapon for many polearm characters in the game.

Players can obtain this polearm from an NPC called Kujirai Momiji, a vendor of the Inazuma Fishing Association. She can be found west of Inazuma City, with a Teleport Waypoint being slightly north of her location.

She will ask players to collect different types of Inazuma fish in exchange for The Catch and its refinement materials.

Ɲαуυ⁷| ARA ARA AYATO MILF @mobagehell Inazuma NPCs are on a different level, you go queen!!

My girl Kujirai Momiji will abolish the patriarchy and break gender rules yasss Inazuma NPCs are on a different level, you go queen!!My girl Kujirai Momiji will abolish the patriarchy and break gender rules yasss https://t.co/RL8hmv3gCb

The following article will show all the fishing locations players need to visit to obtain The Catch.

All Genshin Impact fishing spots for farming The Catch

Players need the following Inazuma Fish to get a copy of The Catch:

6 Raimei Angelfish

20 Golden Koi

20 Rusty Koi

Players can also refine The Catch by getting four Ako’s Sake Vessels from Kujirai Momoji. For each Ako’s Sake Vessel, players need the following:

3 Raimei Angelfish

10 Pufferfish

10 Bitter Pufferfish

Hence, players will require 12 Raimei Angelfish, 40 Pufferfish, and 40 Bitter Pufferfish to refine The Catch fully.

They will need false worm bait to catch Raimei Angelfish. To find Raimei Angelfish, players need to use their waveriders and head towards the location marked on the image below. The fishing spot is located on the right side of Tatarasuna Island.

Fishing Location of Ramimei Angelfish in Genshin Impact(Image via Sportkeeda)

It is important to note that this fish will only appear during the night time so between 18:00 to 24:00.

For Rusty and Golden Koi, players will need fake fly bait. These koi fish can be found at any time of the day across Teyvat. They usually spawn in the same fishing spot and can be farmed very easily.

Fishing location of Pufferfish and Bitter Pufferdish (Image via Sportskeeda)

Pufferfish and Bitter Pufferfish also share the same spawn location across Tevyat. Despite that, players may not find both the fishes together at a fishing spot. One can possibly farm them at any time with fake fly bait to lure them in.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul