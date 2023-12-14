Genshin Impact: Raiden Shogun C2 build and teams guide

Raiden Shogun is one of the strongest characters in Genshin Impact. She is set to get another rerun in the second phase of version 4.3 alongside Yoimiya. At any rate, the Electro Archon has one of the best kits in the game, allowing her to fit into many teams as a sub-DPS unit or simply an Elemental Burst DPS carry. In addition, Raiden Shogun's second Constellation makes her even more powerful as an on-field unit.

The Electro Archon's C2 ignores 60% of the enemies' defense when she uses her Elemental Burst, which is massive. This article will briefly cover her best build for second Constellation and some of her best team compositions in Genshin Impact.

Raiden Shogun C2 build in Genshin Impact

Raiden Shogun (Image via HoYoverse)

Raiden Shogun's C2 is one of the best Constellations for personal damage in Genshin Impact. As mentioned earlier, unlocking her second Constellation lets her ignore 60% of the enemy's defense, which is a game changer. Some Genshin Impact players might wonder if getting her C2 will change her build or not, but the answer is no, it will remain the same as her C0:

Sands: Energy Recharge or ATK%

Energy Recharge or ATK% Goblet: ATK% or Electro DMG Bonus

ATK% or Electro DMG Bonus Circlet: Crit Rate or Crit DMG

If Raiden Shogun is using Engulfing Lightining, using Electro DMG Bonus Goblet is preferable. But if she is using The Catch, ATK% Goblet is better. As for her total Energy Recharge, anything between 200% to 250% is ideal, but the higher the better. The main stat of the Sands will depend on her ER requirements.

Best teams for Raiden Shogun at C2 in Genshin Impact

1) Raiden Shogun + Kujou Sara + Kazuha + Bennett

Raiden Hypercarry (Image via HoYoverse)

This is a Raiden Shogun Hypercarry team and arguably her best one as a main DPS as well. The other three units in the party are supports for the Electro Archon and provide a ton of damage buff to her. Bennett boosts Raiden's ATK, while Kazuha increases her Elemental DMG bonus and provides the Viridescent Venerer buff; the latter shreds the enemy's elemental resistance.

However, do keep in mind that to bring out the best of this Hypercarry team, Kujou Sara needs her C6 since she increases both Raiden's ATK and Electro Crit DMG.

2) Raiden Shogun + Kujou Sara + Kazuha + Nahida

Aggravate team (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's an Aggravate team with Nahida, who is replacing Bennett from the typical Hypercarry team. Once again Kujou Sara and Kazuha provide a ton of buffs to Raiden Shogun, while the Dendro Archon consistently applies Dendro on enemies. The Electro Archon will lose some personal damage since Bennett is not in the lineup, but the overall team DPS will greatly increase thanks to Nahida.

3) Raiden Shogun + Kujou Sara + Yae Miko + Jean

Mono Electro team (Image via HoYoverse)

This is a mono Electro team with Jean and three Electro units. Yae Miko's Elemental Skill is a great source of off-field damage and generating particles for both Raiden and Sara. The latter also buffs their ATK and Electro Crit DMG by a huge amount. Meanwhile, Jean provides VV buff and healing to the team. While Raiden Shogun will lose some of her damage, the total team DPS will still be high.

4) Raiden Shogun + Sucrose + Fischl + Bennett

Raiden Shogun with F2P units (Image via HoYoverse)

This is an F2P team, and a slight downgrade from Raiden's Hypercarry lineup. Sucrose can use the Viridescent Venerer set to decrease enemies' elemental resistance, and she also has access to the Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayer, which can give Raiden a huge ATK bonus. Fischl deals off-field damage and provides more particles to the team. Meanwhile, Bennett buffs their ATK and heals.

5) Raiden Shogun + Xiangling + Xingqiu + Bennett

Raiden National (Image via HoYoverse)

The Raiden National is one of her most popular team comps in Genshin Impact. This party is also pretty easy to use. Together they can spam Overloaded, Vaporize, and Electro Charged reactions to deal an insane amount of damage. While this team composition is already broken with Raiden Shogun at C0, unlocking her second Constellation will help her do even more damage.

This concludes the list of Raiden Shogun's best team in Genshin Impact with her second Constellation.