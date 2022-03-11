Best Raiden Shogun & Kujou Sara team comps for Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss (March 2022)

A 5-star character in Genshin Impact is usually accompanied by a powerful complimentary 4-star that can boost their damage significantly. For example, Arataki Itto has Gorou, Hu Tao has Xingqiu, and the Raiden Shogun has Kujou Sara.

Kujou Sara and the Raiden Shogun can synergize in a variety of ways. Kujou Sara buffs the Raiden Shogun's Electro damage by a lot. Meanwhile, the Raiden Shogun allows Kujou Sara to use her powerful Elemental Burst more often. Together, these two characters can form some incredible teams in the Spiral Abyss.

Raiden Shogun and Kujou Sara Abyss teams in Genshin Impact 2.5

hourly raiden ei @hourlyraiden Raiden Shogun’s rerun banner features Bennett, Xinyan and Kujou Sara! If you are planning to wish on her banner, good luck! Raiden Shogun’s rerun banner features Bennett, Xinyan and Kujou Sara! If you are planning to wish on her banner, good luck! 🍀 https://t.co/kvZruF1w92

While many players run the Raiden Shogun with characters like Xingqiu, Bennett, and Xiangling, some fans may find more success using Kujou Sara, especially if she has her constellations unlocked.

Kujou Sara's constellations significantly boost the Electro damage output from the Raiden Shogun's attacks, allowing her to cut down any foes easily.

Players with a high-constellation Kujou Sara will definitely want to utilize her in their team comps as she can make clearing the Spiral Abyss much easier.

1) Raiden Hypercarry

This team focuses on maximizing the Raiden Shogun's damage, buffing her with multiple units and allowing her to deal devastating blows to her enemies.

Players will want to use Bennett, Sara, and an Anemo character like Kazuha or Sucrose to apply the Viridescent Venerer effect. With all of these buffs combined, the Raiden Shogun's initial slash will hit for an insane amount of damage.

2) Mono Electro

A team solely focused on massive Electro damage can also work well with Kujou Sara. She can buff both the Raiden Shogun and Yae Miko's Electro damage significantly. This allows them to overcome their enemies much quicker, though fans will need to select their last unit carefully.

Characters like Bennett, Jean, and Sayu can work well to fill the role of a healer and buffer.

3) Raiden Sara Double Pyro

This team forgoes the standard Xingqiu in favor of Kujou Sara, allowing the Raiden Shogun to deal more Electro damage.

Genshin Impact players who are facing enemies weak to Electro or those who don't have Xingqiu can still utilize this composition to deal tons of damage in the Abyss.

Xiangling provides a huge amount of Pyro damage to the team. Meanwhile, the Raiden Shogun can take advantage of the Overload reaction and buffs from Sara and Bennett.

Genshin Impact players have a lot of choices when it comes to building a strong team, especially with the Raiden Shogun and Kujou Sara.

