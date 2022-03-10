How to find out pity count of Raiden Shogun banner in Genshin Impact 2.5

Genshin Impact 2.5's Raiden Shogun rerun has finally begun, and players will have another chance to summon for the powerful Electro Archon. Raiden Shogun has remained one of the game's top choices, especially in the Spiral Abyss, making her incredibly valuable.

Fans who have been waiting for another chance to summon the Shogun won't want to miss out on this opportunity. Guaranteeing Raiden will require players to take advantage of the game's pity system, which is an integral part of summoning any character. Here's how to check pity on the Raiden banner.

How to check pity for the Raiden banner in Genshin Impact 2.5

Raiden Shogun's banner rerun has begun, and players are using tons of their Primogems to be able to acquire this powerful 5-star. Raiden is highly valued on a Spiral Abyss team, making her a must-have for many of the game's strongest compositions.

Players won't want to miss out on the opportunity to get her, so making sure that they have an accurate pity count can help guarantee her arrival. Checking pity may seem complicated, but thanks to the game's internal wish counter, it's very simple.

1) Open the wish menu

The game's wish menu (Image via Genshin Impact)

The wish menu can be accessed through several means, including hitting the F3 Button on PC, tapping the wish icon on Mobile, or navigating to the option on consoles. Regardless of the platform, the layout will be the same, giving players the opportunity to wish for powerful characters on their unique featured banners.

Currently, the Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi reruns are featured. Thanks to the new rerun system, players will be able to share pity between both banners.

2) Open the history menu

The history menu (Image via Genshin Impact)

From the wish page, players can access their wish history, a page that compiles the wishes that they have made over the last few banners.

Through this page, players can view their six most recent wishes on each page and can click through using the arrows at the bottom to scroll through their wishes until they reach the last 5-star character they acquired.

3) Counting pity through wish history

Finding the last 5-star (Image via Genshin Impact)

The game's pity system guarantees a 5-star character after 90 wishes have been completed. With this in mind, players can navigate through their wish history until they find the last 5-star they have summoned and begin counting the wishes they have made since.

As each page has six wishes, counting by sixes is the fastest way to measure the wishes done. Once players have reached their most recent wish, they can calculate the amount and see just how close they are to their next hard pity.

Genshin Impact's pity may seem complicated, but it is very easy to manage once players know the steps.

