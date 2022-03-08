5 best team comps used for Genshin Impact 2.5 Spiral Abyss (March 2022)

Genshin Impact 2.5's Spiral Abyss challenges players to use their best teams to take on a dangerous timed gauntlet in pursuit of amazing rewards. These rewards include the game's most precious resource, Primogems. This is the motivation for players to craft the perfect teams to defeat the Abyss quickly, which grants the most rewards.

Luckily, fans can utilize data from the community to help create their teams, as many of the world's best runners have compiled their Spiral Abyss run info. Gamers can find five of the game's best team compositions here to help in their next attempt.

Best teams for the Genshin Impact 2.5 Spiral Abyss

Here's the current enemy lineup in the floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss! Are your teams ready for this!? #Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 2.5 update's Spiral Abyss has some challenging foes that players will need to work around to get a good time. These enemies can be easily defeated by certain elements, and fans may see some underutilized characters making an appearance during this rotation. Here are some of the best Genshin Impact teams for the Spiral Abyss that have been compiled so far.

5) Hu Tao Double Geo

This Genshin Impact team may seem strange in theory, combining Hu Tao's powerful vaporize synergy with Xingqiu and two Geo characters. However, the true strength of this team lies within Zhongli's synergy with Hu Tao, as he can allow her to maintain incredibly low HP percentages while remaining safe thanks to his powerful shield.

Players can easily sweep through enemies thanks to the resistance shred from Zhongli's shield and the buff granted by the Geo resonance, making this a great team choice.

4) Yae Miko Electro teams

Yae Miko can perform admirably well when paired with a proper team, and she can easily carry players through the Spiral Abyss when built together with characters like Raiden Shogun, Kokomi, and Kazuha.

Yae Miko can perform admirably well when paired with a proper team, and she can easily carry players through the Spiral Abyss when built together with characters like Raiden Shogun, Kokomi, and Kazuha.

This team may be expensive for F2P players, so they can opt for 4-star choices like Fischl, Sucrose, and Bennett. Either way, fans can expect an easy Spiral Abyss, as Yae's turrets can automatically attack enemies for her, making dodging the main priority.

3) Geo-focused teams

The lord of geo came home, it's time for a geo supremacy abyss team hahaha, hoping that the electro archon will be next...

Having at least one Geo team during this Abyss rotation is almost a necessity, as taking down the Golden Wolflord becomes much easier with a powerful Geo character. A team consisting of characters like Zhongli, Arataki Itto, Gorou, and Albedo can make quick work of the massive wolf.

Ningguang has also been prioritized as a main DPS during this rotation, so players may want to give her a try on their teams.

2) Morgana/Ayaka Freeze

Ayaka clearing spiral abyss 12-3 just in seconds 🥶 babu!

Of course, Ayaka and Ganyu's freeze teams remain one of the best choices in Genshin Impact, especially for the Spiral Abyss. This is thanks to their overwhelming AOE damage and incredible synergy with characters like Venti, Mona, and Diona.

Players who want to keep their enemies frozen in place while being able to dish out tons of damage will want to try either of these teams, provided they have one of the two main carries.

1) Raiden National Team

GUYS BUILD RAIDEN NATIONAL TEAM I GOT 33/36 STARS IN THE ABYSS FOR THE FIRST TIME

The Raiden National Team remains the king of the Spiral Abyss, as it provides an insane amount of consistent damage while also being safe and easy to use.

Thanks to Raiden Shogun's ability to generate tons of energy for her team, all of her allies can utilize their Elemental Bursts often, making defeating enemies a breeze. This has been one of the most consistently used team compositions in the Spiral Abyss since Raiden's release, and players won't want to miss out.

Genshin Impact 2.5's Spiral Abyss is a tricky challenge, but the right teams can make it much easier.

