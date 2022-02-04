Genshin Impact accidentally uploads Yae Miko promotional video in Russia; takes it down shortly after

A Russian promotional video starring Yae Miko briefly appeared but was swiftly taken down before most Genshin Impact players could watch it.

The translated description mentions the following characters:

Yae Miko

Kaedehara Kazuha

The Traveler (Aether)

Paimon

Kamisato Ayato

Kamisato Ayaka

Sangonomiya Kokomi

Raiden Shogun

It then gives the usual links to Genshin Impact's official social media accounts. Unfortunately, no footage is readily visible for the public to view at the moment. According to some screenshots, the video was 39 seconds long, meaning there wouldn't be too much content in it.

This video was meant to promote the upcoming update, but it was quickly taken down. Still, it gives Travelers a new image of Yae Miko that wasn't released before.

Some screenshots of what the old Russian YouTube video (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

This Genshin Impact YouTube video was initially posted on January 29, 2022, at 13:33. However, information on this video only recently surfaced on February 3, 2022. Access to it is restricted, although Travelers do get to know a few things from its description and thumbnail.

First, the video is 39 seconds long. It's short, so there wouldn't have been too much in it. Second, the description references a long list of characters (referenced at the beginning of this article). Interestingly, Yae Miko and Kamisato Ayato are among those names.

Many of the Genshin Impact characters listed in that description have been mentioned in some leaks, making this Russian video even more interesting.

Related Genshin Impact leaks

The above leak was posted on January 29, 2022, the same day as the Russian YouTube video. That video has an anime thumbnail featuring Yae Miko, but the most interesting part of the leak is that the description references all of the characters shown in this early leak.

For example, the first screenshot features the Raiden Shogun and The Traveler (Aether). The second one includes Ayaka and Ayato, while the last one has Kazuha and Aether. Every one of those names was listed in the Russian video's description.

Upscaled Ayato (Image via u/AkioSenpai)

The only characters in the description that seem to be missing from this Reddit post are Yae Miko, Paimon, and Kokomi. However, the anime screenshot in the Russian video includes the first character, and its style is remarkably similar to this leak.

Travelers should keep in mind that the video is only 39 seconds long, so it will likely quickly transition from one scene to another. The video was likely to debut on the same date as the Genshin Impact 2.5 livestream (February 4, 2022), but it was posted earlier (either by accident or for drip marketing).

