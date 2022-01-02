With Yae Miko’s recent announcement, fans look forward to Kamisato Ayato’s face reveal in Genshin Impact

The possibility of Yae Miko’s release date seemingly being real excites Genshin Impact fans, who now look forward to a Kamisato Ayato reveal.

Several Genshin Impact leaks point to the two being playable in the future.

The official Genshin Impact Twitter account revealed Yae Miko recently, but there is no sign of the popular yet mysterious Kamisato Ayato.

It’s not as if Genshin Impact players know nothing about him, though. They know that he’s Ayaka’s brother and acts as the Yashiro Commissioner. The following characters also reference him via voice lines:

Ayaka

Itto

Raiden Shogun

Sayu

Thoma

Genshin Impact fans are hyped for Kamisato Ayato after Yae Miko’s announcement

Suskuna @SsukunaaA @rhyeiin A was always planned for the patch after Y. @rhyeiin A was always planned for the patch after Y.

miHoYo recently released the official artwork of Yae Miko on the Genshin Impact Twitter account to much fanfare. However, it also suggests that the character will be playable soon, which ties into various Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks that fans might remember.

One of those leaks was that Yae Miko would appear in the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.5, with Ayato appearing in a later version. This isn’t the only leak to reference the latter, but it’s an example of something readers should consider.

The remaining article will focus on reactions and expectations that Genshin Impact fans have for Kamisato.

Twitter reactions and speculation toward Kamisato

His appearance hasn’t been revealed yet, but that hasn’t stopped Genshin Impact’s creative fanbase from theorizing several designs for him. The above tweet went viral, having well over 50k likes and 12k retweets. It’s several months old, but it still gains traction to this day.

Several other copycats also tried to imitate this art and pass it off as their own. It even has their watermark (koohiirin), but its high-quality aesthetic has left an impression on Genshin Impact fans.

hourly ayato @ayatohour "Kamisato.. One of the most distinguished clans in all of Inazuma. Despite Ayato's trickery in regard to the Tri-Commission's affairs, he is nevertheless a loyal subject." — Raiden Shogun



◆ Kamisato Ayato

◆ Head of the Kamisato Clan

◆ Hydro

Some Genshin Impact fans also have a good sense of humor. This tweet posted an image with only the Twitter background color, fooling others into thinking the photo hasn’t loaded yet.

The format almost looks official, which helps trick some Twitter users. It is an authentic look for what fans know about Kamisato’s face and design (which is absolutely nothing at the moment).

As nothing has been officially revealed about Kamisato’s design yet, that means that Genshin Impact fanart depicting him will look different from artist to artist. The art styles between all three of these tweets are radically different, but it’s interesting to see how each artist interprets his design.

The most common motif in these types of fanarts is that he resembles his sister, Kamisato Ayaka.

Icy Paws @icynekopaws @GenshinImpact I'll just get her on her rerun.. I need to stay strong for Ayato and Baizhu .. I will see you again next time.. @GenshinImpact I'll just get her on her rerun.. I need to stay strong for Ayato and Baizhu .. I will see you again next time.. https://t.co/bb1vJCfJYa

Unsurprisingly, many Genshin Impact fans eagerly await to see Kamisato Ayato as a playable unit. Their emotions range from asking the official Genshin Impact Twitter account to show Ayato to being steadfast in the face of other tempting banners.

Some Genshin Impact fans even jokingly bring up Ayaka’s connection to her brother in hopes that they will be able to summon him soon. Whether fans make fanart of him or wonder when he’ll be revealed, it’s safe to say that there is a good amount of hype behind this enigmatic character.

