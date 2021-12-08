Genshin Impact reveals Ayato's Japanese voice actor in Itto's trailer

Leaks regarding Kamisato Ayato, one of the most anticipated characters, have been circling around for quite a while now in the Genshin Impact community. In fact, very recently, there have been leaks regarding the voice actors for Ayato as well.

It seems, though, that this time, it is not just the leaks, but Genshin Impact themselves who are revealing the voice actor for Ayato in the official trailer for Arataki Itto. The Japanese trailer for the latter showed the voice actors for both Itto and Gorou, along with Ayato.

The exact reason for this is unknown, though it isn't the first time the Japanese Genshin Impact channel has revealed something way before the English or Chinese ones.

Akira Ishida will voice Ayato in Genshin Impact

The Japanese trailer for Arataki Itto launched officially on December 8. In the description for the trailer, the voice actors for Itto and Gorou were provided. Akira Ishida has also been mentioned in the description as the voice actor for Ayato.

This reveal not only confirms a leak that surfaced at almost the exact same time, but it also confirms Ayato as a playable character. While the release of Ayato is still quite far away, fans finally have some form of official confirmation.

The second name under "CAST" in the Japanese trailer is Akira Ishida (Image via Genshin Impact/YouTube)

In fact, Akira Ishida being revealed is quite a massive piece of information. The voice actor for Ayato is probably one of the most prominent figures within the industry, having been involved in the anime and voice acting business since the 90s.

The translation of the second name in the Japanese trailer under "CAST" (Image via Google)

He has been the voice actor for popular shows like Inu Yasha, Pokemon, Psycho Pass, Fate Zero, Fairy Tail, and Blood+. Ishida was also the voice behind Gaara in Naruto and Naruto Shippuden. Therefore, his reputation is above the roof.

Thus, fans should be excited that he will voice Ayato in Genshin Impact. Because the hype around Ayato has reached the level of Zhongli and Itto, the reveal of his Japanese voice actor is the cherry on top.

So far, there has not been any form of official information on Ayato. He has only been mentioned within the game as the brother of Kamisato Ayaka and an important figure in the Kamisato family. Apart from that, everything else has been a rumor within the community.

He is supposed to be a claymore user who is going to have hydro vision in Genshin Impact. The exact skills and talents of Ayato are unknown, though there are a few rumors here and there.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, the reveal of Ayato's voice actor in the Japanese trailer might suggest more official information in the days to come.

Edited by Ravi Iyer