Genshin Impact Itto: Voice actors, release date, abilities, favorite food, and more

Genshin Impact just released the character teaser for Arataki Itto in a brand new manga-like style. From the looks of it, he is one of the most fun characters in the game.

Despite being the head of a gang, Itto constantly fills the room with laughter. Here's everything players need to know about the self-proclaimed 'first and greatest of the Arataki gang.'

Arataki Itto's release date and abilities in Genshin Impact

Arataki Itto will arrive in Genshin Impact 2.3 following the re-run banners of Albedo and Eula. Hence, players can expect to unlock Itto and Gorou on December 14.

While Itto will be a featured five-star character, Gorou will be one of three featured four-star characters. There's no information on the remaining two four-star characters yet.

Abilities

Arataki Itto belongs to the Inazuma region and will be a main damage dealer in Genshin Impact, who majorly deals damage with his Charged Attack and Elemental Burst.

With his 2nd and 4th normal attack hits, Itto stacks Superlative Superstrength. This effect is used to unleash consecutive slashes that continuously deal high amounts of damage.

Itto's Elemental Skill, Masatsu Zetsugi: Akaushi Burst, summons a bull called Ushi. The bull acts as an additional support unit by dealing Geo DMG to nearby opponents. In the process, it also gives stacks of Superlative Superstrength to Itto.

Lastly, Itto's Burst named Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil! is an explosive damage-dealing ability. The character wields a special weapon, Oni King's Kanabou, that converts all his damage to Geo DMG. This state also increases his ATK speed, decreases Elemental and Physical RES, and gives him Superlative Superstrength.

Arataki Itto's favorite food and voice actors in Genshin Impact

Lollipops happen to be Itto's favorite food. He gets a punk vibe from the stick hanging out of his mouth. The stick is also the reason why he prefers Lollipops over candy.

Itto might be one of the most aggressive characters on the battlefield, but he seems to be the most fun-loving person outside it. He never robs or steals and mainly relies on small commissions to meet the ends.

So far, fans have heavily appreciated Itto's voice, and the following voice actors take the credit for it:

Max Mittleman - English

NISHIKAWA Takanori - Japan

Anime fans must know Max Mittleman as Saitama in One Punch Man and Ryuji in Persona 5. He's one of the most experienced voice actors in the industry and was undoubtedly the ideal person to voice act a character as interesting as Itto.

Arataki Itto is a Geo Claymore user, a role that is currently fulfilled only by Noelle. Interestingly, with the latest Husk of Opulent Dreams artifacts, it was found that Noelle becomes a sensational DPS unit.

Hence, it is safe to assume that Arataki Itto will be even stronger with the Husk of Opulent Dreams set because during his Elemental Burst, his ATK is increased based on the max DEF.

Edited by Shaheen Banu