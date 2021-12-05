5 popular anime characters voiced by Genshin Impact VA Max Mittelman

Arataki Itto has been one of the most anticipated character releases of Genshin Impact’s version 2.3. The 5-star Geo user is expected to go live in just a couple of days and fans are excited to finally cash in on all of their Primogems during the upcoming banner run.

In the English voiceover of Genshin Impact, Arataki Itto will be brought to life by Max Mittelman, who is quite notorious for voicing some of the most memorable characters in the field of anime, cartoons, and video games.

I hope you have as much fun interacting with this beetle-fighting geo powerhouse as I had portraying him!!! 🪨🪲🗡 I’m thrilled to announce that I am the voice of Arataki Itto in Genshin Impact 2.3! 👹I hope you have as much fun interacting with this beetle-fighting geo powerhouse as I had portraying him!!! 🪨🪲🗡 #GenshinImpact I’m thrilled to announce that I am the voice of Arataki Itto in Genshin Impact 2.3! 👹I hope you have as much fun interacting with this beetle-fighting geo powerhouse as I had portraying him!!! 🪨🪲🗡 #GenshinImpact https://t.co/OXWkU7f1h7

This article will dive into five popular characters that Max Mittelman has voiced over his career. This shows the amount of experience and versatility he will bring to Genshin Impact.

Diving into other iconic work Genshin Impact’s Max Mittelman

1) Saitama (One-Punch Man)

Genshin Impact's Max Mittleman plays Saitama (Image via One-Punch Man)

Genshin Impact’s Max Mittelman has voiced Saitama, protagonist of the popular anime series One-Punch Man. The manga and the anime are parodies of certain tropes that revolve around the concept of a “hero.” Fans often see Saitama as a direct mockery of characters like Superman.

In the anime, Saitama is represented as indifferent to everything around him. Even after enrolling himself as a hero, he never takes his job seriously.

As he is a “walking-talking” parody, the Mangaka presents him as an overpowered character in the One-Punch Man universe. He gets bored quickly as he can finish every fight with one punch. This is why he is constantly looking for a worthy opponent to throw down with, which ultimately leads to some incredibly comical situations.

2) Kousei Arima (Your Lie in April)

Genshin Impact's Max Mittleman plays Kousei Arima (image via Your Lie in April)

The protagonist of Your Lie in April, Kousei Arima, is represented as a very calm and obedient person and as someone who is very reserved and likes to spend most of his free time engulfed in his thoughts.

Much like Saitama, this dense characteristic of Kousei makes him quite indifferent to things around him. This is why he never really realizes the sense of rivalry and resentment that his fellow piano competitors had for him.

He is also a very pessimistic person, and Genshin Impact’s Max Mittleman does an incredible job in bringing Kousei to life, along with all his characteristic nuances. Compared to Arataki Itto, full of life and positive energy, Kousei has an opposite personality trait.

3) King (Seven Deadly Sins)

Genshin Impact's Max Mittleman plays King (Image via Seven Deadly Sins)

Fairy King Harlequin is one of the main characters in the anime and he represents the sin of Sloth in the narrative.

King is a very emotional character in Seven Deadly Sins and is often seen to be hot-headed, brash, and quick to jump to conclusions. Although he has a deeply caring side to him, he has a hard time showing his emotions to those around him.

So while he enjoys being around his captain Meliodas and Diane, he doesn’t outright portray his feelings. It also took him a very long time to confess his love for the giant Diane.

Genshin Impact’s Max Mittelman plays King by the book. There is not much deviation between the manga and how he is portrayed in the English version of the anime.

4) Atsushi Nakajima (Bungou Stray Dogs)

Genshin Impact's Max Mittleman plays Atsushi Nakajima (image via Bungou Stray Dogs)

In Bungou Stray Dogs, the Genshin Impact voice actor, Max Mittelman, is tasked to bring the highly complex character of Atsushi Nakajima to life.

The protagonist of the anime series is shown to have had a very traumatic past that severely affects his daily life. More often than not, he is tormented by nightmares and flashbacks, and he is also seen to keep playing the monologue of his abuser, the orphanage director, repeatedly in his head.

Atsushi has a very complex psyche, but he does have a powerful sense of morality, as he believes that his worth in life amounts to how well he is capable of saving and protecting those around him.

5) Meruem (Hunter x Hunter)

Genshin Impact's Max Mittleman plays Muruem (Image via Hunter x Hunter)

While a side character, Muruem is still a very highly celebrated antagonist in the Hunter x Hunter community.

For all the supporting characters in the series, he has one of the most significant growths in the narrative. He starts as a cruel, prideful, and violent leader, just as the Chimera Ant Queen intended. However, over time, he grew fond of the human girl Komugi and his outlook towards humans slowly started to change.

Even during his fight with Netero, fans could see just how much Meruem had developed throughout the Chimera Ant arc as he sheds away his pride and starts showing an immense amount of respect and admiration for his opponent’s abilities.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

