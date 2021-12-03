Genshin Impact materials to farm for Itto and Gorou before 2.4 update

Two new Geo characters, Arataki Itto and Gorou, will arrive in Genshin Impact in the second phase of the 2.3 update. The game's meta is expected to change heavily with both characters, owing to which a plethora of players are looking forward to unlocking them.

Here are the most valuable ascension and talent-level up materials that travelers can farm ahead of the arrival of Gorou and Itto in the Genshin Impact 2.3 update.

What materials need to be farmed for Itto and Gorou in Genshin Impact?

Prithvia Topaz items

Both Gorou and Itto belong to the Geo element in Genshin Impact, and they use Prithvia Topaz Silver, Chunks, Fragments, and Gemstones. These items can be obtained from the following sources:

Lv. 40+ Geo Hypostasis

Lv. 40+ Wolf of the North challenge

Lv. 40 Primo Geovishaps

Alchemy

Only Prithvia Topaz Silver cannot be crafted as it is the initial raw material used for Alchemy.

Arataki Itto's ascension materials

Onikabuto

Onikabuto is a local speciality of Inazuma, and is usually found in areas rich with Electro energy. Players need to collect a total of 168 Onikabuto beetles to fully ascend Itto and the recommended locations to find them are:

Narakumi island

Tatarasuna

Riftborn Regalia

Riftborn Regalia can be obtained by defeating Lv. 30+ Golden Wolflords. The new boss was introduced recently, and can be found on Tsurumi island.

Players need a total of 46 Riftborn Regalias to fully ascend Itto.

Slime materials

Just like Xiao, Itto requires Slime Condensate, Slime Secretions, and Slime Concentrate for ascension in the following amounts:

18 Slime Condensate

30 Slime Condensate

36 Slime Concentrate

It is worth noting that the aforementioned Slime materials are also required to level-up Itto's talents.

Luckily, Slimes are a common enemy and can be found easily throughout Teyvat.

Gorou's ascension materials

Perpetual Heart

Perpetual Heart is an item dropped by Lv. 30+ Perpetual Mechanical Array. This normal boss in Genshin Impact is located under Jinren Island in the Inazauma region.

Players need a total of 46 Perpetual Hearts to fully ascend Gorou.

Sango Pearl

Sango Pearl is an Inazuma speciality and can be found on Watatsumi Island. Players need to collect a total of 168 Sango Pearls to fully ascend Gorou.

Spectral items

Spectral Husk, Spectral Heart, and Spectral Nucleus are items that can be obtained by defeating the Specters. They are common enemies, but are exclusive to the Inazuma region in Genshin Impact.

Players will need the Spectral items in the following amounts to ascend Gorou:

Spectral Husk- 18

Spectral Heart- 30

Spectral Nucleus- 36

It is worth noting that Spectral Husk, Heart, and Nucleus are also required to level-up Gorou's talents.

Apart from the items mentioned above, players naturally require Mora, Hero's Wit (can be obtained from events), Weekly Boss material, and talent level-up books to maximize the potential of Itto and Gorou.

As of now, the re-run banners for Albedo and Eula are available to players and Itto's banner will arrive with Gorou on December 14 in Genshin Impact 2.3.

