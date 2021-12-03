How to get free 80 Primogems from new Genshin Impact web event

Genshin Impact released a new snow-related web event called 'Traveler's Picture Book' a few hours ago. However, currently, only Asia server players can access the page. EU and American server gamers need to wait another few hours because of the timezone differences before playing it.

During the event, users need to complete a painting by using Painting Colors to obtain rewards. The Painting Colors can be collected by completing tasks from the event page, while the prizes that will be given are 80 Primogems, Hero's Wit, and Mystic Enhancement Ore.

Play Genshin Impact's web event, Traveler's Picture Book

1) Open the web event page

Open the web event in-game (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Traveler's Picture Book web event can be accessed by clicking on 'Special Event' on the Paimon Menu in Genshin Impact or the provided link below.

Once you open the web event page, make sure to select the correct server and character before starting the event.

2) Obtain painting colors by completing tasks

Click on Get More Colors (Image via Genshin Impact)

Then, tap on 'Get More Colors' to obtain painting colors by completing the tasks given.

Click Claim to obtain the painting colors (Image via Genshin Impact)

A new task will be unlocked at 04.00 am (Server Time) on each of the first seven days of the event. The timezone of each server is America (UTC-5); Europe (UTC+1); Asia (UTC+8); TW, HK, MO (UTC+8).

3) Use painting colors to start painting

Start painting using painting colors (Image via Genshin Impact)

Using the painting colors given, click Paint to begin painting on the canvas. You need four painting colors for one attempt of paint. Each attempt at painting will increase the painting's progress by 20%.

4) Complete a challenge to drive away the Hilichurl

The challenge screen (Image via Genshin Impact)

Hilichurl will come and take your snowman materials after you achieve 20%, 60%, and 80% of your painting progress. Then, you can click on the Hilichurl to open a set of challenges.

These 'Havoc Wrecking Hilihurls' challenges will reward you with Snowman Decorations, Fine Enhancement Ore, and Adventurer's Experience.

5) Claim rewards from a treasure chest

Open the treasure chest for rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

On the main menu of the web event, you can see a treasure chest on the right side of the screen. Click on the Luxurious Chest to open the reward page.

Claim Primogems rewards after reaching certain Painting Progress (Image via Genshin Impact)

The prizes unlocked are based on your painting progress. Therefore, different rewards will be given after reaching certain milestones.

20% - 3 Adventurer's Experience and 5 Fine Enhancement Ores

40% - 30 Primogems and 10000 Mora

60% - 2 Hero's Wit and 5 Mystic Enhancement Ores

80% - 3 Hero's Wit and 5 Mystic Enhancement Ores

100% - 50 Primogems and 20000 Mora

Today is the first day of the web event, so you can only reach 20% of the painting progress.

In other words, you may need to open the web event page for another four days to obtain painting colors and paint the canvas to reach 100% painting progress and get all the Primogems rewards.

