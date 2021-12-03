Active Genshin Impact Redeem codes in December 2021 to get Primogems easily

Genshin Impact players can earn up to 110 Primogems through Redeem Codes in December 2021.

These are the two Redeem Codes of note:

ETNU2DN5NZRR: 60 Primogems + 4 Adventurer's Experience

60 Primogems + 4 Adventurer's Experience GENSHINGIFT: 50 Primogems + 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

GENSHINGIFT is permanent, so there's a chance that the player has already used it before. However, ETNU2DN5NZRR is relatively new, so some players can still use it to earn 60 Primogems.

Extra Primogems are always desirable, and using a Redeem Code is easy.

These are the active Redeem Codes to use in Genshin Impact for free Primogems in December 2021

The rewards are issued through mail (Image via Genshin Impact)

Currently, players have two options for entering these codes. Both methods work, so it depends on personal preference. The first option will involve the game's website, whereas the second option is done in-game.

Note: Doing both methods won't give players double the rewards. It's simply a choice for players to claim their free Primogems. Some might prefer the website method, while others like claiming it in the game.

Redeeming it through the website

How the in-game website looks like (Image via miHoYo)

The first method involves going to the game's website. To do so, go to Genshin Impact's official website, and click on "Redeem Code." If the player isn't logged in, they should do so now. Otherwise, continue with the following steps:

Select the relevant server (America, Europe, Asia, or TW, HK, MO). Upon doing so, check if the Character Nickname section is accurate. Copy and paste the Redeem Codes under the Redemption Code section. Click on Redeem.

Repeat this process twice for both Redeem Codes if necessary. Players will get a pop-up explaining if the rewards will be mailed to them or if they have already used the code.

Entering the Redeem Codes in-game

How it looks in-game (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second method involves the player entering Redeem Codes through Genshin Impact. As they will need to access the mail to claim their rewards, some players might find it more convenient to use than the previous option.

Boot up Genshin Impact and log in. Then do the following:

Bring up the Paimon Menu (the in-game pause screen). Click on Settings (it will be a gear icon on the left side). Click on Account. Click on Redeem Now. Copy and paste the codes where it says "Enter redemption code." Click on Exchange.

If done correctly (and not used previously), the rewards should now be in the player's mail.

