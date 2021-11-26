Genshin Impact Prime Gaming Bundle #7 rewards: How to get 60 Primogems

The latest Prime Gaming Bundle for Genshin Impact includes 60 Primogems.

Prime Gaming comes with many benefits, including free loot in several games. So far, there have been seven bundles for Genshin Impact players to enjoy. The latest one includes:

60 Primogems

8 Hero's Wits

5 Bamboo Shoot Soups

Every odd-numbered bundle includes Primogems, and every even-numbered one includes Fragile Resin. To collect it, players must have a Prime Gaming membership. Otherwise, these freebies are unobtainable.

Prime Gaming Bundle #7: Free 60 Primogems in Genshin Impact

How the Prime Gaming page looks like (Image via Prime Gaming)

To claim the free 60 Primogems and other loot, players must:

Click on "Claim now." Copy the code that comes up. Paste it as a Redeem Code on either the official website or in-game.

The in-game mail for these rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

If a player prefers to redeem codes in-game, they need to:

Log in. Pause the game. Go to Settings (the gear icon on the left side). Head to Account. Click on Redeem Now, paste the code, and click on Exchange.

Travelers who prefer to redeem these codes through miHoYo's website can do so by:

Select the server their account is on (America, Europe, Asia, or TW, HK, MO). If they see their character nickname, proceed to step three. If not, log into the website and start over. Paste the code into the Redemption Code section and click on Redeem.

How to find the Prime Gaming Offer

The end result (Image via Genshin Impact)

Finding the Genshin Impact bundle through Prime Gaming is easy. There are three primary ways:

Accessing the URL directly (such as if the player visited the website before). Finding it through Prime Gaming. Finding it through Twitch.

The first step is self-explanatory. Here is a link.

Searching for Genshin Impact on Prime Gaming should give players this result (Image via Prime Gaming)

Players who prefer to find it manually can head to Prime Gaming's official website. There should be a search bar on the right side, so players can type "Genshin Impact" to find it (typing "Gens" should be enough in this case).

Click on the offer to be taken to the main page where one can claim the seventh bundle. Players can still get their Primogems through this method.

One can also find it on Twitch (Image via Twitch)

Alternatively, one can find it on Twitch. Click on the Prime Gaming Loot tab (should look like a white crown's outline), and click on "Claim" under "Genshin Impact: Prime Gaming Bundle #7."

Players will only get the 60 Primogems once, so they can find the bundle whichever way they prefer.

