How to get free 12000+ primogems for wishes in Genshin Impact 2.3 version

Genshin Impact 2.3 is just about to begin, and players will have plenty of chances to get free Primogems throughout this version.

Albedo and Eula will begin the update with rerun banners, and Arataki Itto and Gorou will debut three weeks later. Furthermore, Genshin Impact has announced Yun Jin and Shenhe, who will likely become playable in version 2.4. To save up for these new characters, gamers need Primogems. Thankfully, Genshin Impact players might collect over 12,000 free Primogems during version 2.3.

How can players get 12000 free Primogems in Genshin Impact 2.3

Based on the 2.3 livestream and general update trends, Genshin Impact players can expect to earn free Primogems through these mediums:

Maintenance compensation = 300 Primogems Issue fix compensation = 300 Primogems Daily Commissions = 2520 Primogems Spiral Abyss = 1800 Primogems Events = 2100 Primogems New Achievements = 100 Primogems Test Run = 60 Primogems 2.4 livestream redeem codes = 300 Primogems Beidou and Gorou hangout events = 120 Primogems Web events = 240 Primogems HoYoLAB daily check in = 80 Primogems Battle Pass = 5 Acquaint Fates (equal to 800 Primogems) Stardust Exchange = 10 Intertwined Fates and 10 Acquaint Fates (equal to 3200 Primogems)

The list above estimates that Genshin Impact players may get almost 8000 free Primogems, plus 25 Fates worth 4000 Primogems. They should be able to collect approximately 11560 Primogems worth of Fates.

1) Maintenance compensation

As per usual, Genshin Impact will be undergoing maintenance before the 2.3 update goes live. Gamers who reached Adventure Rank 5 before the maintenance hours began will recieve 300 free Primogems once the update is released.

Genshin Impact players can claim this reward in the in-game mailbox. The reward rate is 60 Primogems per maintenance hour, but if the update is live ahead of schedule, players will still get all 300 Primogems.

2) Bug fix compensation

On top of the maintenance compensation, another free reward may be waiting for players in their mailboxes. Genshin Impact often resolves issues and bugs with each major update, giving players 300 more Primogems to compensate.

3) Daily commissions

Genshin Impact players can earn 60 free Primogems every day if they do all their daily commissions. These small quests don't take much time, and the rewards add up nicely over the course of six weeks.

Gamers who do all their dailies in version 2.3 will slowly earn 2520 Primogems before the Genshin Impact 2.4 update.

4) Spiral Abyss

The Spiral Abyss resets every two weeks in Genshin Impact, and players may earn up to 600 Primogems in each period. Like past versions, 2.3 should last six weeks, meaning players will have three chances to complete the final floors of the Abyss.

Gamers who 36-star the Spiral Abyss in all three periods will earn 1800 Primogems by the time version 2.3 comes to a close.

5) Limited-time events

The 2.3 livestream confirmed five new events in Genshin Impact:

Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog Energy Amplifier Fruition Misty Dungeon: Realm of Light Marvelous Merchandise Shadows Amidst Snowstorms

The exact amount of Primogem rewards for these events is still just speculative. However, based on past events, it's reasonable to assume each event will award up to 420 Primogems. Therefore, players who participate in all five events may earn about 2100 Primogems in total.

6) Achievements

Genshin Impact often adds new Achievements when the game undergoes a major update. Each Achievement awards players with 5-20 Primogems upon completion. Therefore, gamers may get an estimated 100 Primogems for completing all the new Achievements.

7) Test Run

Every time the character banner rotates in Genshin Impact, the Test Run event resets to match the new characters. Just by playing with the featured five-star in a trial domain, gamers can earn 20 free Primogems.

Genshin Impact 2.3 will feature three five-star characters (Albedo, Eula, and Itto), so players may earn up to 60 Primogems from the Test Run.

8) Livestream redeem codes

About two weeks before the 2.4 update, Genshin Impact will likely air a special livestream, as they have for past updates. The special program often contains three redeem codes, each worth 100 Primogems.

Livestream redeem codes often expire after a day, so gamers will have to be attentive to get the free 300 Primogems.

9) Hangout events

The 2.3 livestream announced two new hangout events coming to Genshin Impact. Beidou and the upcoming character, Gorou, will each have their own special quests where players may earn rewards.

Hangout events have multiple endings, and players who unlock all the endings from one character get a total of 60 Primogems. With Beidou and Gorou both getting hangouts, Genshin Impact players may earn up to 120 Primogems by fulfilling their quests.

10) Web events

Web events have become a routine feature in Genshin Impact. Usually, a single version of the game will encompass two web events, each providing about 120 Primogems. The exact amount may differ, but players can estimate about 240 Primogems from the web events in version 2.3.

11) HoYoLAB daily check in

Genshin Impact's community hub, HoYoLAB, includes a check-in system where players can earn free rewards every day. These rewards often include Primogems, and gamers can typically get up to 80 Primogems every month.

Version 2.3 will encompass all of December, so players can get 80 free Primogems by checking-in. Version 2.3 won't include enough of January to get free Primogems here, but the system should still work for version 2.4.

12) Battle Pass

Genshin Impact's Battle Pass offers both free and paid rewards. From the free rewards alone, players earn one Acquaint Fate every 10 levels. The Battle Pass has 50 levels, so five free wishes are up for grabs. Based on the game's exchange rates, these wishes are worth 800 Primogems.

13) Stardust Exchange

In the Stardust Exchange, Genshin Impact players can get 10 free wishes every month. This subsection of Paimon's Bargains offers five Intertwined Fates and five Acquaint Fates every month. Since version 2.3 will include December and early January, gamers can get two months worth of Stardust-wishes by the next update.

Genshin Impact players may get 10 of each Fate through the Stardust Exchange in version 2.3, which is a reward equal to 3200 Primogems.

