Genshin Impact 2.4 update: Yun Jin and Shenhe banner release dates for all regions

Genshin Impact has now subtly confirmed Yun Jin and Shenhe for version 2.4. (Image via Sportskeeda)
Michael Bockemuehl
ANALYST
Modified Nov 22, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Feature

Thanks to a few official announcements, Genshin Impact players have two new characters to look forward to in version 2.4.

Genshin Impact recently put out a series of tweets, showing gamers the official designs of Yun Jin and Shenhe. Genshin Impact has done this in the past, making similar tweets about Itto and Gorou before officially announcing them for version 2.3. So, history indicates that Yun Jin and Shenhe will both become playable characters in version 2.4.

Yun Jin and Shenhe's release dates in Genshin Impact 2.4

Genshin Impact 2.4 Yun Jin and Shenhe banner release dates (Speculated)#GenshinImpact #Shenhe #genshintwt https://t.co/sUDHgPGgT0

Based on Genshin Impact's six-week update schedule, gamers can expect version 2.4 to launch on January 5. Therefore, Yun Jin and Shenhe's likely release dates are either January 5 or 26.

Due to time differences, gamers in American regions should instead see these characters released on January 4 or January 25. Meanwhile, January 5 or January 26 will be accurate for most other regions.

Shenhe and Yun Jin are the two new characters that have been revealed by Genshin Impact on their Twitter account!How excited are you? #GenshinImpact #Yunjin #Gorou #Snenhe #GenshinImapact sportskeeda.com/esports/news-g…

Yun Jin in version 2.4

In recent tweets, Yun Jin was confirmed as a Geo polearm character with a constellation titled "Opera Grandis." Many believe Yun Jin will be a 4-star character, though for now, her rarity is still unconfirmed.

"One performance by Yun Jin at our tea house rakes in enough Mora that we won't have to open for a whole month!" — Fan Er'ye of Heyu Tea House◆ Yun Jin ‧ Stage Lucida◆ Current Director of Yun-Han Opera Troupe◆ Geo◆ Opera Grandis#GenshinImpact https://t.co/UKC0FojsFu
Oh sorry, Geo Polearm Impact

Even before Genshin Impact's recent announcements, many players were already somewhat familiar with Yun Jin. Though she hasn't appeared in the game apart from a minor cutscene role, Yun Jin has been mentioned several times now.

Fans know Yun Jin as a talented opera singer with a large following in her home nation of Liyue. Thanks to the announcements, Yun Jin is now known more specifically as the Director of Yun-Han Opera Troupe.

Yun Jin ‧ Stage LucidaCurrent Director of Yun-Han Opera TroupeShe is the director of the Yun-Han Opera Troupe and is also a famous figure in Liyue Harbor's opera scene.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/fKkSfgQhk5

Shenhe in version 2.4

In Genshin Impact, Shenhe will be released as a Cryo polearm character with a "Crista Doloris" constellation. This character will likely be a 5-star unit, so gamers may have to save up their Primogems to summon her.

"One has traversed many realms and taken a great many pupils. Among them, Shenhe bears the closest resemblance to oneself. " — Cloud Retainer◆ Shenhe ‧ Lonesome Transcendence◆ Ethereal Soul Amidst the Mortal Realm◆ Cryo◆ Crista Doloris#GenshinImpact https://t.co/vIzYf2SVq0
Polearm Impact

In Genshin Impact's official Shenhe reveal, the character was described as a descendant of exorcists. Furthermore, for reasons yet unknown, the Adepti called Cloud Retainer took in Shenhe and mentored her.

Evidently, Cloud Retainer sees her image in Shenhe, while Shenhe sees Cloud Retainer as a "knowledgable and chatty master."

Shenhe ‧ Lonesome TranscendenceEthereal Soul Amidst the Mortal RealmShenhe comes from a branch family of a clan of exorcists. Due to certain reasons, Cloud Retainer took her in as a disciple.To Shenhe, Cloud Retainer is a knowledgeable and chatty master.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/OrjpVCqmkD

Genshin Impact players who want to summon Yun Jin or Shenhe still have over a month to save their Primogems. January 2022 will be all about polearm characters, but for now, players may enjoy summoning the Geo characters in version 2.3.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
