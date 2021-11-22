Genshin Impact Starglitter and Stardust shop for December 2021: Upcoming characters and weapons revealed

Genshin Impact players may soon purchase an updated selection of 4-star items from Paimon's Bargains.

On December 1, Genshin Impact's Stardust and Starglitter shops will restock as per usual. Currently, gamers can purchase Bennett and Lisa from the Starglitter Exchange, but two other 4-star characters will soon take their place. The Royal weapons will also be available, replacing the currently stocked Blackcliff weapon series.

Characters and weapons in Genshin Impact's Starglitter Shop in December

Based on the inventory history of the Starglitter Exchange, there appears to be a fixed rotation of items. In December, Genshin Impact players may buy Kaeya, Barbara, and the Royal weapon series from the Starglitter shop.

Barbara

Barbara's profile page (Image via Genshin Impact)

In the Starglitter Exchange, Barbara is only available in the month of December. Barbara, like all other 4-star characters apart from the starter units, is also available in any of the Genshin Impact gacha banners.

Kaeya

Kaeya's profile page (Image via Genshin Impact)

Like Barbara, Kaeya only appears in the Starglitter shop during December. Apart from his occasional appearances in the Starglitter shop, Kaeya constellations are available only from the standard banner.

Since Genshin Impact players don't often spend their Primogems on the standard banner, Kaeya constellations are very hard to come by. Fans of this Cryo character may therefore consider using their Starglitter to get an easy constellation.

4-star characters like Kaeya and Barbara always cost 34 Starglitter in Paimon's Bargains.

Royal weapon series

Royal Greatsword (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Royal weapon series includes the following items:

Royal Greatsword

Royal Grimoire

Royal Spear

Royal Bow

Royal Longsword

There is one Royal version of every weapon type, but they all have the same passive ability. Upon damaging an enemy with a Royal weapon, the character's CRIT Rate increases by 8%. This buff can stack up to five times, and a CRIT removes all stacks.

Each weapon in the shop costs 24 Starglitters. For players who don't care for these weapons or character constellations, they may instead buy wishes for five Starglitters each.

Intertwined Fates in the Starglitter Exchange (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players get Masterless Starglitter whenever they get a 4-star weapon, 5-star weapon, or a duplicate character from the gacha. The Starglitter rates are shown below:

4-star weapon 2 5-star weapon 10 Duplicate 4-star character (incomplete constellation) 2 Duplicate 4-star character (complete constellation) 5 Duplicate 5-star character (incomplete constellation) 10 Duplicate 5-star character (complete constellation) 25

With December approaching, gamers will also be able to get more Fates from the Stardust Exchange. Every month, five Intertwined Fates and five Acquaint Fates go on sale for 75 Stardust each.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Genshin Impact players get 15 Masterless Stardust every time they get a 3-star weapon from the gacha. These items are extremely common in the gacha, so players should have no problem getting a few free wishes.

Edited by R. Elahi