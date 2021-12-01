How to get Primogems in Genshin Impact (December 2021)

Primogems are arguably the most valuable resource in all of Genshin Impact, so players always need to collect more of them.

Here are some of the following ways that players can collect Primogems in Genshin Impact:

Converting Genesis Crystals

Blessing of the Welkin Moon

Gnostic Hymn

Quests

Events

Commissions

Adventure Rank

Trust Rank

Spiral Abyss

Achievements

Opening treasure chests

HoYoLAB Daily Log-In

Redemption Codes

Some of the methods listed above involve spending real-life money, but most are obtainable by F2P players. Not every method will give players an equal amount of Primogems in Genshin Impact.

How to get Primogems in Genshin Impact this month

New events will give players new opportunities to earn Primogems (Image via Genshin Impact)

It's worth noting that some Primogems come from non-renewable resources. For example, Adventure Rank and Trust Rank Primogems are one-time options. By comparison, Commissions are available every day.

Converting Genesis Crystals

What the Genesis Crystals are priced at in the USA (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are three P2W methods for players to get more Primogems in Genshin Impact. Converting Genesis Crystals to Primogems at a 1:1 ratio is one of them. Buying Genesis Crystals is the best method for acquiring as many Primogems as soon as possible.

Some players have spent thousands of dollars on this method, but it's still an option for others to consider.

Blessing of the Welkin Moon

Blessing of the Welkin Moon details (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can get 300 Genesis Crystals and 2700 Primogems in a month, by purchasing the Blessing of the Welkin Moon. It costs real-life money like the previous option, except it's cheaper.

Travelers can get up to six Blessing of the Welkin Moons at a time, which will last for 180 days. If one wishes to convert Genesis Crystals into Primogems, it's essentially 3,000 Primogems a month.

Gnostic Hymn

How it looks in-game (Image via Genshin Impact)

The final P2W option involves the Gnostic Hymn. It's pricey than the previous option, yet it offers more rewards in exchange for the player having to grind out the Battle Pass. Primogems are available at Level 50, where players can get 680 Primogems at once.

They can get Intertwined and Acquainted Fates to help get some free pulls as well. Acquainted Fates are available from the free Battle Pass.

Quests

Hangout Events can give players a small amount of Primogems (Image via Genshin Impact)

The remainder of this article will include content that F2P players can attempt to do. Starting off the F2P side are quests.

Genshin Impact has numerous quest types for players to do:

Archon Quests

Story Quests

World Quests

Quests will only give players the Primogem reward once, making it a non-renewable method for acquiring them. Still, players can earn dozens to thousands of Primogems based on how many quests they still need to do.

Events

One of many screens where players can claim some Primogems (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are numerous events in every Genshin Impact update. For example, Shadows Amidst Snowstorms has several opportunities:

Born of the Snow: 30 Primogems

Agility Training: 120 Primogems

Tracker Training: 240 Primogems

Combat Training 240 Primogems

That's not even including other parts of this event or future events in Genshin Impact 2.3.

Commissions

Commissions reset daily (Image via Genshin Impact)

Commissions are an excellent way for players to get daily Primogems. There are four to do each day that give players 10 Primogems per Commission. Completing all of them will also give them an additional 20 Primogems at the Adventurer's Guild.

Essentially, it's 60 Primogems a day.

Adventure Rank

Rank 50's rewards, as an example (Image via Genshin Impact)

Raising a player's Adventure Rank is another non-renewable way to get more of this valuable currency. In Genshin Impact 2.3, players can get up to 1,100 Primogems based on their Adventure Rank.

The Primogem-related rewards are only offered at the following Adventure Ranks:

4

12

20

28

32

36

40

45

50

55

60

Trust Rank

There are other valuable rewards, as well (Image via Genshin Impact)

Trust Rank is a similar concept to Adventure Rank, except it's related to the Serenitea Pot. Currently, there are ten levels, with every level offering 60 Primogems.

Thus players could potentially earn up to 600 Primogems through advancing their Trust Rank.

Spiral Abyss

Players need to hit a certain number of stars to claim these free rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Spiral Abyss has two separate parts to consider. The Abyssal Corridor is non-renewable, but players can earn up to 2,400 Primogems. It includes Floors 1 through 8. By comparison, the Abyssal Moon Spire consists of Floors 9 through 12 and refreshes twice a month.

Genshin Impact gamers can earn up to 600 Primogems per refresh.

Achievements

Some easy achievements (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are 536 Achievements in Genshin Impact 2.3, giving players up to 4,085 Primogems (assuming they have made a new account). Otherwise, they will earn Primogems up to how many achievements they're missing.

Opening treasure chests

A Common Chest (Image via Genshin Impact)

The following are some chest types that players can open for Primogems:

Common (0 to 2 Primogems)

Exquisite (2 to 5 Primogems)

Precious (5 to 10 Primogems)

Luxurious (10 to 40 Primogems)

These chests also give other rewards, usually some filler weapons and artifacts.

HoYoLAB Daily Log-In

December's rewards (Image via HoYoLAB)

Days 4, 11, and 18 will give players 20 Primogems each, up to 60 in total. Genshin Impact players don't literally log in on the 18th to claim the rewards; instead, it's based on consecutive days.

Redemption Codes

If there is a code, redeem it here (Image via Genshin Impact)

The final way that Genshin Impact players can earn Primogems is through Redemption Codes. Temporary Redemption Codes tend to give 100 Primogems, but they mostly come from Special Program livestreams.

If no Special Program livestreams occur in December, then players can only rely on some permanent codes. For example, GENSHINGIFT will always work.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Also, players can get some Primogems from the Prime Gaming bundles, there were 60 in the latest one.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider

LIVE POLL Q. Have you spent money on Genshin Impact and converted the Genesis Crystals to Primogems? Yes No 0 votes so far