10 best Genshin Impact characters for version 2.3 Spiral Abyss

The Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact has the Abyssal Moon Spire (Floor 9-12) that resets on the 1st and 16th of each month. Patch 2.3 will be out on November 23, and players can expect a new Abyss on December 1.

It is safe to assume that the upcoming Spiral Abyss will benefit the featured characters (Eula and Albedo). Furthermore, to make the challenge more convenient, players can choose from certain buffs and debuffs.

Best Genshin Impact characters for version 2.3 Spiral Abyss based on phases

Phase 1

The first phase of the 2.3 Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact will grant one stack of buffs that will increase the damage dealt by the active character by 8% for 10s when they get a shard from Crystalize reaction.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel 2.3 Spiral Abyss phase 1: Obtaining a shard from Crystallize reaction grants one stack of buff that will increase the damage dealt by your active character by 8% for 10s. Max 3 stacks.



Obtaining additional shards while at full stacks unleashes a shockwave, up to once every 3s. 2.3 Spiral Abyss phase 1: Obtaining a shard from Crystallize reaction grants one stack of buff that will increase the damage dealt by your active character by 8% for 10s. Max 3 stacks. Obtaining additional shards while at full stacks unleashes a shockwave, up to once every 3s. https://t.co/ZY93c6V6eq

A maximum of 3 stacks can be obtained, and obtaining additional shards while at full stacks unleashes a shockwave, up to once every 3s.

It is self-evident that Geo characters will best utilize this buff. Hence, players should use:

Ningguang

Zhongli

Noelle

Albedo

The Geo Traveler

Phase 2

The second phase of the Spiral Abyss in patch 2.3 will buff the Charged Attack and decrease the stamina consumption of a character when there is a geo construct near them.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel 2.3 Spiral Abyss phase 2: When there is a geo construct near your active character, your Charged Attacks deal 30% more damage and the stamina they consume is decreased by 50%. 2.3 Spiral Abyss phase 2: When there is a geo construct near your active character, your Charged Attacks deal 30% more damage and the stamina they consume is decreased by 50%. https://t.co/btKdZvq9lI

This is naturally a buff for Itto. However, the new Geo Claymore user will arrive on December 14. Until then, players can pair any Geo character such as Zhongli, Ningguang, or Geo traveler with Hu Tao to make the most out of this buff.

Having said that, Hu Tao must be used with Xingqiu for maximum damage output to trigger Vaporize constantly.

Phase 3

Stage 3 of the Genshin Impact 2.3 Spiral Abyss states:

When a character deals elemental DMG, all party members +10% DMG for that element and will gain 10% more bonus DMG every 3s until they obtain 100% bonus elemental DMG through this abyss buff. Dealing damage of a different element will reset this buff.

Based on this description, it seems like players will have to rely on mono-element teams in the 2.3 Spiral Abyss. While a mono Geo team that comprises Albedo, Zhongli, Ningguang, and Noelle seems like the best choice, teams belonging to other elements such as Cryo, Pyro, and Electro can make decent use of this buff as well.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel 2.3 Spiral Abyss phase 3: When a character deals elemental DMG, all party members +10% DMG for that element, and will gain 10% more bonus DMG every 3s until they obtain 100% bonus elemental DMG through this abyss buff.



Dealing damage of a different element will reset this buff. 2.3 Spiral Abyss phase 3: When a character deals elemental DMG, all party members +10% DMG for that element, and will gain 10% more bonus DMG every 3s until they obtain 100% bonus elemental DMG through this abyss buff. Dealing damage of a different element will reset this buff. https://t.co/M8BKbbUZjj

Some highly recommended mono-element teams in Genshin Impact are:

Ganyu, Qiqi, Kaeya, Rosaria

Eula, Chongyun, Diona, Ayaka

Final verdict

Based on all the phases mentioned above, here are ten characters that players can use to clear the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact version 2.3:

Zhongli

Albedo

Geo Traveler

Noelle

Ningguang

Hu Tao

Xingqiu (with Hu Tao)

Eula

Bennett

Rosaria

All in all, the upcoming Spiral Abyss looks like a treat for players who have built Geo characters. The meta in Genshin Impact is also expected to change significantly with the release of Itto and Gorou in the second phase of patch 2.3.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar