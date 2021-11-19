Genshin Impact 2.3 to rerun Freedom Sworn and Song of Broken Pines, as per leaks

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks have revealed the return of two powerful 5-star weapons during the upcoming banner. The Freedom Sworn and the Song of Broken Pines are part of the Millennial Movement series of weapons, and provide some amazing boosts.

Players can utilize these two weapons to great effect on certain 5-star characters like Eula and Kazuha. Fans who didn't get a chance to grab these weapons for the first time will definitely want to give them a try when they arrive in Genshin Impact 2.3.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: New weapon banner revealed

SaveYourPrimos (179/225) @SaveYourPrimos [Reliable] Eula + Albedo 4✰ rate-ups + weapon banner.



The dual-rerun banner appears to share rate-up 4✰s. Please note they are still two SEPARATE banners running at the same time.



Genshin Impact 2.3's weapon banner has been revealed thanks to some early leaks. Fans can get a look at both the upcoming 5-star and 4-star weapons, including the Freedom Sworn and the Song of Broken Pines. The Freedom Sworn is an amazing support-focused 5-star sword, which is an amazing choice for characters like Kazuha.

The Song of Broken Pines is Eula's signature weapon, and players planning to summon Eula from this banner will definitely want to get it. It provides an insane amount of extra damage for Eula, and can boost her output by a ton.

trish🧃// danheng luvr @vampirefang0430 I WILL BE A SONG OF BROKEN PINES HAVER I WILL BE A SONG OF BROKEN PINES HAVER https://t.co/gsNs2lHa9r

The other 4-star weapons coming on this banner also prove to be powerful options, with the return of some unique weapons like Wine and Song and the Alley Hunter. The Alley Hunter is a unique choice for off field-supports like Fischl, and the Wine and Song provides a very interesting bonus that reduces stamina costs.

Fans who are summoning on this banner can also get the Dragon's Bane, the Lion's Roar, and the Sacrificial Sword.

Should players summon for these weapons

Summoning on the Genshin Impact weapon banner is a risky choice as players won't be able to guarantee which weapon they will get until they complete their charted course. They could get lucky and get the weapon on their first try, but with two separate choices, it's difficult to recommend it.

Still, the Song of Broken Pines is such an incredible weapon for Eula that if fans are willing to go all out to make sure their Eula is as strong as possible, it's definitely worth a try.

Genshin Impact 2.3 isn't too far away and fans won't have to wait much longer to wish for the Freedom Sworn and the Song of Broken Pines.

