Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Shenhe will not be a catalyst according to reliable sources

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks have revealed new information about the upcoming character Shenhe. Ever since her original model leak, fans have speculated about her abilities and weapon type. It seems that her release is approaching quickly, and fans are finally getting more answers about Shenhe.

According to a reliable source, it appears that Shenhe will not be utilizing a catalyst. Fans can find out more about this new leak here.

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks reveal more info about Shenhe

According to this new post via reliable source Ubatcha, Shenhe will not be utilizing a catalyst. This is a disappointment to some players as the game still lacks a Cryo catalyst wielder, and Shenhe may have been the first. With the catalyst removed, Shenhe may still wield one of the four remaining weapon types.

Many players believe Shenhe will wield a polearm, as that is the only other weapon not currently utilized by a Cryo five-star character. Shenhe was originally leaked as a Claymore user, but Eula was added to the game before Shenhe's release and things may have changed since then.

According to the current leaked character order, Shenhe and Yunjin are set to arrive in the Genshin Impact 2.4 update, meaning players will likely begin learning more concrete information soon. Both of these characters are tied to Liyue, meaning a possible return to the region is likely.

With characters getting in-game voicelines referring to Shenhe, the chances of her being released soon are much higher. Fans won't have to wait much longer for more official information about Shenhe to be released.

Fake Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks

Fans should be aware that many of the current Shenhe leaks are not confirmed, and specifics on her kit and appearance are still unknown. Most leaks are still based on old information, and more accurate leaks will begin to circulate as the Genshin Impact 2.4 beta begins to draw close. Until that point, however, players should be wary of any unreliable sources and stick to reputable leakers. Fans can find many of these reputable posts here, and will be able to find the newest Shenhe information once it releases.

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks continue to reveal new information about Shenhe, and soon fans will know even more about this mysterious character.

