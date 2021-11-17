Genshin Impact Eula: Ascension materials, build guide and talent priorities

Genshin Impact 2.3 will bring Eula back to the featured banner, and those who missed out on her may want to grab this powerful main DPS. Eula tops the charts in terms of physical damage, with her Elemental Burst demolishing enemies in a single blow.

Players who have been looking for an incredible damage dealer may want to wish on the upcoming Event Wish-2 when it releases. Eula may not be rerun for quite a while afterwards so those who plan on building her can find her materials, talent priorities and a build guide here.

Genshin Impact: How to ascend and build Eula

Eula uses some pretty easy-to-acquire materials that can mostly be found in Mondstadt. Players will also need to take down the Cryo Hypostasis and Azhdaha in Dragonspine and Liyue respectively for boss materials.

Eula utilizes Resistance Books which can be acquired from the Forsaken Rift domain in Mondstadt. She will also need Dandelion seeds which can be found in Mondstadt, and masks from Hilichurls. Here are her materials per level:

Ascension # Materials Mora 1 Shivada Jade Sliver x 1Dandelion Seed x 3Damaged Mask x 3 20,000 2 Shivada Jade Fragment x 3Crystalline Bloom x 2Dandelion Seed x 10Stained Mask x 15 40,000 3 Shivada Jade Fragment x 6Crystalline Bloom x 4Dandelion Seed x 20Stained Mask x 12 60,000 4 Shivada Jade Chunk x 3Crystalline Bloom x 8Dandelion Seed x 30Stained Mask x 18 80,000 5 Shivada Jade Chunk x 6Crystalline Bloom x 12Dandelion Seed x 45Ominous Mask x 12 100,000 6 Shivada Jade Gemstone x 6Crystalline Bloom x 20Dandelion Seed x 60Ominous Mask x 24 120,000

Finding Dandelion Seeds is likely to be the most difficult part of ascending Eula as there aren't too many in the world. Luckily, players can follow this guide to locate a ton of easy Dandelion Seeds.

How to build Eula

iris @starsiIver EULA BUILD GUIDE / HOW TO BUILD EULA: a thread !!! EULA BUILD GUIDE / HOW TO BUILD EULA: a thread !!! https://t.co/1YbqrBnb3R

Building Eula in Genshin Impact is a pretty straightforward affair as she is a fairly simple character. Players will want to maximize her physical damage, so the two best artifact sets are the Pale Flame set and the Bloodstained Chivalry set.

The Pale Flame set was created almost specifically to fit Eula's kit, and it grants her a ton of extra damage. However, if players are unable to get good enough stats with just Pale Flame, they can utilize two pieces of each set for a 50% increase to Physical damage.

Eula can utilize most Claymores in Genshin Impact well, but her best choices are her signature Song of Broken Pines, the Serpent Spine, and the Snowtombed Star-Silver. Here are the stats players should prioritize:

Circlet: Crit DMG or Crit Rate depending on Substats

Sands: ATK%

Goblet: Physical DMG Bonus

Plume and Flower: Best substats for Crit DMG/Crit Rate

Eula talent level priority

mʕ•̫͡•ʕ•̫͡•ʔ•̫͡•ʔ @marvulousmartin okay but i’m so proud of my eula’s damage!! okay but i’m so proud of my eula’s damage!! https://t.co/8ndmHIivxp

Genshin Impact players should prioritize Eula's Normal Attacks and Elemental Burst first, with the former contributing a ton of damage and her Burst being a massive nuke attack.

Her Elemental Skill is also useful, but it can be leveled last as it is mostly used to boost the power of her Elemental Burst. Fans will also need a ton of Resistance books to level up her talents.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Genshin Impact has a ton of characters that players can build, and Eula is definitely one that is worth giving a try. Her damage can carry a player's team through the hardest content.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul