Genshin Impact Wishing Simulator for Hu Tao banner: How to try unlimited wishes

Genshin Impact wish simulators give players the chance to summon for any character as many times as they want. Usually, players are restricted by the amount of Primogems they have, and can only make a limited number of wishes. But thanks to these websites, fans can wish to their heart's desire.

These sites will be useful for players who want to get Hu Tao but need to save up for any of the upcoming banners. Fans can learn how to use these helpful websites here, and make tons of free wishes.

Genshin Impact: How to use Wish simulators for Hu Tao

em @kamiiemii i tried a wish simulator and got hu tao first pull;; and then another hu tao back to back.. pls hu tao u r so cool aha i tried a wish simulator and got hu tao first pull;; and then another hu tao back to back.. pls hu tao u r so cool aha https://t.co/emVggzbB9M

Wish simulators are websites that players can use to simulate Genshin Impact summons for free. Using these websites, fans can wish as many times as they want, and even view and compare their new characters. While these sites don't affect anything in-game, they are still a fun way to spend some time while waiting for a new banner. Fans have tons of options when it comes to picking a website, but one of the easiest choices is using Uzair Ashraf's wish simulator. Here's how players can get started:

1) Load up the Wish Simulator

The Genshin Impact wish simulator (Image via github/Uzair Ashraf)

To begin, fans will need to head to the Wish Simulator website and let it load fully. After the page loads, players can select which banner they want to wish on by clicking the buttons at the top. They can also select past banners by clicking the settings option, giving them the choice between tons of past banners. Once fans are ready to begin, they just need to pick how many wishes they want to make.

2) Start wishing

Fans can do as many wishes as they want (Image via github/Uzair Ashraf)

Once players have settled on their banner of choice, they can begin wishing an unlimited amount of times. They won't have to spend a dime as they gather all the five-star characters they want, and even tons of constellations for four-stars. These simulators can be a fun way to see just how lucky a player is, or how close they are to pity. When using these sites, fans will definitely be able to get their five-star of choice.

3) Check the inventory

The wishes are collected in the inventory (Image via github/Uzair Ashraf)

Finally, after making tons of wishes, gamers can check their collection of characters by clicking the inventory button. All their characters will be collected here, as well as an approximate of how much money they have "spent." Players can show off these characters to their friends or post them on social media, and continue saving up in the real Genshin Impact.

kiryu ✧ writing genshin theories @khaenrian throwback to last year when i used the genshin wish simulator and this was my result. throwback to last year when i used the genshin wish simulator and this was my result. https://t.co/bsrcg8gq01

Genshin Impact wish simulators are definitely a fun way to spend some time, and fans should give them a try.

Edited by Siddharth Satish