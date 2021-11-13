Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream summary: New redeem codes, banners, and artifacts

Genshin Impact 2.3's livestream just ended and fans have a lot to take in. A new banner system was announced, along with some new quests and events. As usual, fans can also grab some easy Primogems thanks to reward codes. New weapons and artifact sets were also teased.

There's a lot coming up in the next update, and fans will definitely want to be prepared. With Genshin Impact 2.3 right around the corner, players can read a summary of some of the big things coming here.

Genshin Impact 2.3: Redeem codes, events, quests, and more revealed

Firstly, Genshin Impact 2.3 fans can find the redemption codes from this update here. Many players only tune into the livestreams for these easy Primogems, as these codes provide 300 easy crystals. These gems will definitely help fans who plan on summoning on any of the upcoming banners.

Players will simply need to head to Genshin Impact's code redemption website, or redeem them in-game through the settings menu.

Here are the codes:

KB6DKDNM7H49

BSNDJC747Z7D

AS7CJDP4NG7H

Fans have a limited time to use these codes, so they should make sure to input them as soon as possible.

New banners

Phase 1 - Albedo and Eula

Phase 2 - Itto and Gorou

There will be a surprising addition to Genshin Impact's banner system in 2.3. Starting this update, fans will be able to wish on a second featured banner during some updates, giving them a chance to get a past character. These banners will utilize the same pity as the main featured banner. This means players who lose their 50/50 can save their guaranteed bonus for a past 5-star if they want.

Fans can expect Albedo and Eula to arrive on November 24, while Itto and Gorou will be featured on December 14. Genshin Impact 2.3 will definitely use up a lot of player's Primogems with all these great choices.

Itto's voice actors revealed

Genshin Impact also revealed the voice actors for Arataki Itto. In English, he will be voiced by Max Mittelman, while in the Japanese dub, he will be voiced by Takanori Nishikawa.

Max Mittelman is known for many popular roles, including Ryuji Sakamoto from the Persona series. Takanori Nishikawa is mostly known for his music, but many fans are looking forward to his take on Arataki Itto.

New hangout events announced

Both Beidou and Gorou have had their Hangout events revealed during this livestream. Genshin Impact fans who have been looking forward to learning more about these two 4-stars will definitely want to play these hangouts. They will also give players a chance to get a lot of extra rewards, including Primogems and achievements. These Hangout events are clearly worth doing and players won't want to miss out on them.

New weapons and artifacts

New artifacts that are perfect for Geo characters and Healers

New weapons and artifacts have also been announced, giving fans some new equipment to look forward to. The Redhorn Stonethresher is an incredible new claymore for Arataki Itto, while the Cinnabar Spindle looks to be Albedo's new best in slot. These two weapons prioritize increasing defense, giving these Geo characters some huge buffs. There are also two new artifact sets that were announced.

The new Ocean-Hued Clam and Husk of Opulent Dreams artifact sets are great choices for healers and Geo characters, respectively.

The Ocean-Hued Clam set is incredible for Kokomi specifically as it helps all of her stats and scalings. The Husk of Opulent Dreams set is great for characters like Noelle, Albedo, and Arataki Itto. It will increase Defense and Geo Damage, which is exactly what they need in order to perform.

New bosses

The Golden Wolflord is a new boss coming in the 2.3 update that will provide the materials needed for Arataki Itto. Fans will need to take down this giant flying wolf to ascend their Itto, and it will pose a serious threat. Luckily, this enemy was recently nerfed, so melee-focused teams can fight it easier. Still, with its powerful corrosion abilities, fans will need to bring their strongest teams for this boss.

New events

Free Weapon: Cinnabar Spindle

We'll be going back to Dragonspine and know more about Albedo true nature...

The main event of the 2.3 update will be Shadows Amidst Snowstorms. This will take players back to Dragonspine to take part in some winter training for adventurers. Fans will be able to take part in tons of challenges that put their icy survival skills to the test.

Rewards from this event will lead to getting the Cinnabar Spindle weapon for Albedo. It will also bring new story info and more, giving insight into Albedo, one of the game's most mysterious characters.

The Bantan Sango Case Files event has also been announced, which will give players a chance to get Kageroumaru, a new pet for the Serenitea Pot. He is a faithful watchdog that will protect the Teapot, and many fans will likely want to get him. Completing this event will definitely be worth it for the cute new companion.

Two previous events will also be making a return, with the Marvelous Merchandise event making a belated appearance. Fans of Liben will definitely be glad to see him again. Genshin Impact hasn't had a Marvelous Merchandise event in a while, so having Liben return will be good news as he provides very easy Primogems.

The Misty Dungeon event will also be returning, giving fans a chance to take down some foes with new characters. This event is a pretty fun way for players to try out characters for the first time, as the trials provide a lot of options to build a team. The rewards for completing these battles are worth the effort, so fans won't want to miss out on these dungeons in Genshin Impact 2.3.

Genshin Impact 2.3 has a ton of new content coming, and players have a lot to look forward to.

